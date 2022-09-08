For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II reigned over the UK and Commonwealth countries and although she met 13 US presidents, there's one she didn't had the chance to meet in person - Lyndon B. Johnson (LBH).

LBJ served as US President from 1963 to 1969 when Queen Elizabeth was in her late 30s and early 40s.

Although the two corresponded on multiple occasions there is no documented evidence they ever met.

According to LBJ Library, neither extended an invitation for the other to visit their countries. Although LBJ had a trip potentially planned for London, details were never finalized.

At various points, LBJ met with Prime Minister Alec Douglas-Home and PM Harold Wilson.

And her Majesty even met LBJ's wife First Lady, 'Lady Bird' Johnson during a trip to Texas in 1991 but the former president was not in attendance.

The two apparently didn't even meet when LBJ was vice president from 1961 to 1963.

It is unclear why the Queen and LBJ never had a formal meeting as it is customary the two leaders meet at some point during a president's term, but it may have been a case of bad timing.

Besides LBJ, the Queen met every US president from Harry Truman onward, even Donald Trump.

