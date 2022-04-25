Former President Donald Trump claimed that he gave Queen Elizabeth II one of her best nights ever while seated next to him at a state banquet - but experts suggested he's "living in a fantasy world".

Trump said the monarch was "laughing and smiling" throughout the event at Buckingham Palace in June 2019, which he attended with his older children and wife, Melania Trump.

The former commander-in-chief, who spoke to Piers Morgan for his show that is launching on the new channel Talk TV at 8pm tonight (25 April), said he had a 'great time' at the event and that he and Her Majesty "talked the whole night".

"And somebody said, we've never seen her smile so much. We had a great time. She was laughing and smiling.

"They said they've never seen her have such a good time at a state dinner. You know, normally they're a little boring. Okay, this wasn't boring," Trump said.

In conversation with MailOnline, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that Trump had misunderstood the Queen's outward behaviour as being indicative of her genuine feelings towards him.

"It has been clear for a long time that Donald Trump lives at least partly in a fantasy world," he said.

"The Queen always performs her duties as head of state with perfection. When Trump was President, it was important that relations with Britain were as cordial as possible.

"Her task was to make him feel at ease, and he obviously did. He enjoyed both visits, which was important for Britain."

Body language expert Judi James also told the outlet that a closer look at the monarch's body language would have seen Trump take a different view of their relationship.

She said that there were "several signals of agreeability" in the way their heads are tilted towards one another, suggesting co-conspirators.

"And the Queen's smile does look convincing, although the subtler cues are less convincing," she told MailOnline.

James continued: "There is crinkling around her outer eye to create a convincing eye-smile, but although her cheeks are slightly rounded, they aren't raised in the kind of apple-cheek shape that usually defines genuine laughter."

In the upcoming Morgan interview, Trump also said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be removed from their royal titles and that Prince Harry is an "embarrassment".

"Harry is whipped - do you know the expression, whipped? I won't use the full expression," he told Morgan in the explosive interview.

"But Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen. I'm not a fan of Meghan, I'm not a fan, and I wasn't right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose."

Morgan also teases the very moment with the Trump interview that became "nasty" ahead of its complete release tonight (25 April).

"I believe it was a free and fair election, and you lost," he said to the former President about his stolen election sentiments.

"Then you're a fool!" Trump said.

Morgan further claimed that the interview became so heated that Trump walked out and called him "dishonest."

