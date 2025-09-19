Queen jokes about Pride And Prejudice lake scene during literary festival

The Queen remarked on the lake scene from the BBC adaptation of Pride And Prejudice during a visit to Chatsworth House for her annual literary festival.

Camilla greeted famous book lovers during a reception at the Grade I listed stately home in Derbyshire on Friday, marking the 250th anniversary year of author Jane Austen’s birth.

The Queen’s Reading Room, a charity she founded following the success of her Instagram book club during the pandemic, is hosting its third festival at the grounds on Saturday.

Camilla places books in a donation point for The Queen’s Reading Room (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Camilla was welcomed by Lord William Burlington, the chairman of The Chatsworth House Trust, who thanked her for “this amazing opportunity”.

The Queen was applauded when she made a speech to guests in the Painted Hall, and said: “It seems only fitting that, in the 250th year anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth, we are reminded that this magnificent backdrop was her inspiration for Pemberley in Pride And Prejudice.

“Who can forget the infamous scene of Mr Darcy emerging from the lake in the BBC version?”

The Queen addressed Lord Burlington, and said: “Maybe, William, we can persuade you to re-enact the scene here to add to the excitement of the day?”

The 2005 film adaptation of Pride And Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, was filmed at Chatsworth House. Although Mr Darcy, played by Colin Firth, strode across fields dripping wet after a swim in the lake in the 1995 BBC version, there was no scene of him rising from the water as Camilla described.

Camilla meeting author Richard Osman (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

The Queen added: “It is a truth universally acknowledged that books make life better.

“They allow us to see through another’s eyes, they comfort and encourage us, make us laugh, make us cry and free us to travel the globe without stepping outside our front doors.

“As some of you may know, my Reading Room started humbly and, in the face of several naysayers, as a list of nine of my favourite novels scribbled on a notepad during the first lockdown.

“It is now an online community of over 180,000, with an annual audience of 12 million people from 183 countries, supported by a very special array of literary and literacy friends.”

At the start of her speech Camilla told the guests: “You will have to excuse if my voice gives halfway through, but as you can imagine I’ve been doing quite a lot of talking the last few days. I’ll try to hang onto it.”

The Queen missed the Duchess of Kent’s funeral on Tuesday because she had acute sinusitis, but attended events during US President Donald Trump’s state visit later in the week.

Camilla with Gyles Brandreth (left) at the reception for literary figures (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Camilla, who wore a black dress with white polka dots by Fiona Clare, greeted famous faces including author and president of the Jane Austen Society Gill Hornby, author and TV presenter Richard Osman, and broadcaster and writer Gyles Brandreth.

The Queen watched as Brandreth, who is one of the trustees of the project, and Ms Hornby held a discussion about the life and work of Austen on the steps of the Painted Hall.

Camilla spoke to people who have been helped by The Elm Foundation, a charity which helps people affected by domestic abuse, about how books provide escapism and the positive impact of reading.

The Queen later marvelled at objects from Austen’s life – including a first edition of Pride And Prejudice which was previously owned by Lady Caroline Lamb, a late 18th century novelist – and described the items as “treasures”.

Camilla met members of the public on the lawns of Chatsworth House (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

She also added books to The Queen’s Reading Room book donation station, including some of Austen’s work, which will be given to The Elm Foundation.

The Queen said she was “tempted” to stay for a showing of Pride And Prejudice on the lawns of the house, before telling the crowd to “enjoy it”.

Before leaving Chatsworth, Camilla spoke to Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper and Bridgerton actress Kathryn Drysdale.