Fortnite Festival Season 13 Icon revealed - and it's one of the biggest yet

Fortnite Festival Season 13's Icon has been officially revealed and it's one of the game's biggest yet.

Fresh after turning heads at the Grammys in a daring Mugler gown, Chappell Roan has been confirmed as Season 13's Icon.

Roan is a self-professed Fortnite player and fan and even previously pleaded for a skin of hers to be included in the game.

And now she's got her wish with the Roan of Arc Outfit, inspired by her 2024 VMAs performance, and the Chappell Roan Outfit. She's even got a trusty Pink Pony Sidekick.

Chappell Roan is the Icon in Fortnite Festival Season 13 / Epic Games

This time around, there's a medieval castle-themed Main Stage, reminiscent of her Visions of Damsels and Other Dangerous Things tour design.

There's a new Chappell Roan jam track in 'Pink Pony Club' along with the returning 'Good Luck, Babe!', 'HOT TO GO!' and 'The Giver'.

The Pink Pony Clum emote (with dance by Ryan Heffington) and the traversal Femininomenon emote will also be available in the Shop.

Along with the Chappell Roan Outfit, fans can unlock the Pink Pony Star Back Bling, Midwest Princess Keytar, Subway Serenader Mic and Drumset Supernova with the Season 13 Heartcore Music Pass or a Crew subscription.

All of this goes live when Season 13 starts on Friday (5 February).

