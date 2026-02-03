Ricky Gervais has come under fire for repeating his opinion that celebrities shouldn't use their acceptance speeches at award ceremonies to make a political statement.

Taking to social media, the British comedian reshared a quote of his posted by ABC News from when he presented the Golden Globes in 2020. During his monologue, Gervais called out those who go into politics when taking to the stage after their award win.

"If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything," he said. "You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

Gervais made it clear his stance hasn't changed as he wrote, "They're still not listening."

This appears to be in reference to the 2026 Grammy Awards, which took place this week, where a number of artists called out ICE in their award acceptance speeches.

Upon winning best música urbana album with “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," Bad Bunny said in his acceptance speech, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say 'ICE out.' We're not savage. We're not animals. We're not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans," he said in his speech."

Other artists who also slammed ICE included Billie Eilish and Finneas, Kehlani, Shaboozey, and Samara Joy, while a number of celebrities could be seen wearing "ICE OUT" badges.

Since Gervais's latest remark went viral, social media users have called out the comedian, noting the importance of celebrities using their platform.

One person said, "Okay, but what makes *him* qualified to say this and use his presenting slot as a platform to lecture others."













"This coming from the man that JUST thanked the trans community during his Golden Globes speech," a second person wrote.









Comedian, Gianmarco Soresi added, "This motherfucker gets his panties in a twist bc a moose gets a cold but godforbid someone use a moment on television to say be nice to immigrants."





"It’s completely rational for Bad Bunny to say something authentic and emotional about ICE," Richard Bacon reacted.









"Too true. Have always respected Ricky Gervais’ good grace not to speak on things like religion," someone else said, noting how Gervais been vocal in his atheism.









"Guy who isn't invited to party has a lot of opinions about what you should do at said party," one user shared.









"Ricky Gervais the second a celebrity says something political," a user responded, sharing a meme of how Gervais is trying to make it about himself.









