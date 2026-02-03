RAF joins 103rd birthday celebrations for Second World War radar operator

The RAF has joined the 103rd birthday celebrations for a Second World War radar operator who helped stricken airmen land safely back in the UK.

Molly Gillon signed up to the RAF following the death of her airman brother, Tom, who was shot down and killed in action when she was 18.

Mrs Gillon played a vital role as a radar operator, based underground in Northumberland, using sophisticated new technology to track enemy aircraft and guide British planes back to safety at night.

She told the Press Association she had clear memories of her work.

Serving personnel met former RAF radar operator Molly Gillon (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

“I felt as though I was doing something good, bringing the aircraft back from bombing raids with the radar,” she said.

Her son Paul, 66, said he only got to know the detail of her war service in the last month while helping to prepare for

her birthday celebrations with the RAF.

He said: “She kept it to herself.

“My mum joined when she was 18 after her brother was shot down in Egypt some months before.

“She was going to work in a munitions factory but she joined the RAF instead.”

Mr Gillon said she was trained to use sophisticated 360-degree radar technology and directed RAF Spitfire pilots towards Luftwaffe bombers heading to the UK.

She would also help crews land safely following a night mission.

Mrs Gillon played a key role in the war (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

And, tragically, sometimes she would speak to Allied crews whose aircraft were so badly damaged on sorties, they could not make it home.

Mr Gillon said: “She knew she was going to be the last person they spoke to.

“She was not able to tell her friends or family about her work.”

Mrs Gillon did not tell her children later in life about what she had done either.

Her proud son said: “I only found out about this in the last month, in preparation for her birthday – I cannot tell you how vexed I am.”

RAF personnel and veterans joined her at her North Tyneside care home to celebrate her birthday.

An RAF spokesman said: “The Royal Air Force is delighted to wish Molly Gillon, one of our former radar operators, a very happy 103rd birthday.

“The serving RAF personnel and members of the RAF Association present were thrilled to be with her today to celebrate her special day.

“Happy birthday Molly, may you have many more to come.”

Molly Gillon served in the RAF (Family Handout/PA) PA Media - Family Handout

Christopher Lloyd-James, chairman of the Newcastle and Gateshead Royal Air Force Association, said: “If it wasn’t for Molly, we would have lost far more boys than we did.

“As a radar operator she would have been under a tremendous amount of emotional strain because she would have seen the number of men going out and the number coming back.”

Mrs Gillon married her husband George, who died aged just 47, and was a mother of four.

The couple lived in Howdon, North Tyneside, and she now lives in Eastside Gardens care home.

Mrs Gillon thoroughly enjoyed her party, saying: “This suits me – plenty of company – it’s great.”

Caroline Rowley, activities coordinator at the care home, said: “We love listening to Molly’s stories and are full of admiration for what she did.

“She’s a wonderful lady and it’s a pleasure and a privilege to care for her.

“She has received cards and good wishes from the entire community, from local schools and residents to cub and scout groups and it’s been wonderful to see how much each and every one has meant to her.”