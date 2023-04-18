More than $2m raised for teenager shot for knocking on the wrong door

More than $2m has been raised for a black teenager who was shot in the US after accidentally knocking on the wrong door while picking up his younger brothers.

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot once in the head and once in the arm last Thursday night in the state of Missouri after trying to pick up his younger twin brothers from their friend's house, his family said.

He survived and was released from hospital on Sunday and was at home recovering from his injuries.

Andrew Lester, 84, has been charged with allegations of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, prosecutors said.

Now, a GoFundMe page has been set up by his aunt to support the teenager's medical bills and therapy and at the time of writing, people have donated $2,658,940 to it.

Describing him as a "fantastic kid," the page description said: "Even though he is doing well physically, he has a long road ahead mentally and emotionally. The trauma that he has to endure and survive is unimaginable. He is our miracle. We have heard these types of stories many times, and unfortunately, most black boys are not alive to get another chance."

Any additional funds will be use for college expenses at Texas A&M, a trip to West Africa, and other expenses, the page said.

Family members say the boy mistakenly went to 115th Street instead of 115th Terrace and rang the bell twice. After being shot, he went to three nearby homes before someone helped him, they said.

No words were exchanged before the homeowner opened fire with a .32 revolver, prosecutors said.

But another attorney for the family, Lee Merritt, told NBC News: "He heard rustling around going on in the house and then finally the door was open.

"And he was confronted by a man who told him, 'Don't come back around here,' and then he immediately fired his weapon."

According to local reports, Lester told police that he believed someone was breaking into his home and fired two shots through his door.

