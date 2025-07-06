Rare Hulk stretch toy to go under the hammer this month

A stretch figure of Marvel character the Hulk, said to be “one of the rarest stretch toys in existence”, is to go under the hammer at auction.

Excalibur Auctions said the toy is one of only 30 known examples of the original Hulk stretch figure from 1979 known to still exist.

It was produced by renowned toy-maker Denys Fisher (1918-2002) and comes directly from its original owner, who begged his mother for one as a child.

She knew someone who worked for Denys Fisher and was able to purchase one of the first off the production line.

The toy was made in 1979 (Excalibur Auctions/PA)

The toy will go under the hammer later this month and is expected to sell for up to £5,000.

It comes with its original packaging which bears a handwritten “number one” on the flap of the box, and is described as being in “mint” condition having been kept out of the light and upright over the years.

Jonathan Torode, from Excalibur Auctions, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer the opportunity to acquire one of the rarest stretch toys in existence.

“Having never been offered on the market before and to be in such good condition and with excellent provenance, renders this the ultimate for collectors.

“We therefore anticipate world-wide interest.”

The Hulk figure was manufactured in Thorp Arch, Wetherby, and was sold in limited quantities only in the UK, through select mail-order catalogues and a handful of shops.

It was originally part of Kenner’s “Stretch Armstrong” line and was later licensed under Denys Fisher in the UK.

Toy maker Fisher, who developed the spirograph, grew up in the Leeds area and later lived in Dumfries and Cumbria.

The figure is said to be in mint condition (Excalibur Auctions/PA)

The Hulk stretch figure was filled with corn syrup to enable it to stretch and was made using the same latex and gel moulds as those used for the Stretch Armstrong figure.

However, its green skin colouring, the Hulk head and the Marvel branding set it apart from the Stretch Armstrong toy.

Excalibur Auctions, which is based in Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, said the Hulk figure comes with its original instructions and has never been offered for sale since it was bought in 1979.

The vibrant yellow packaging has not faded and the original chalk dust on the figure’s surface means that it was never shaken off (or played with) post-production, the auction house said.

The figure is still pliable and there is said to be no degradation of the latex “skin”.

The figure will be offered in the Excalibur Auctions Vintage Toys Diecast Models & Model Railways auction on July 26 with an estimate of £3,000-£5,000.