Reading for just six minutes a day can improve mental wellbeing, survey finds

New research has found that Brits are more stressed than ever – but an expert says that reading for up to just six minutes a day can help to improve wellbeing.

It’s no secret that modern day life can be hectic, with people instantly reachable through their smartphones.

But this is having a knock-on effect on people’s mental health.

According to the study, commissioned by The People’s Friend magazine, one in 10 Brits gets just one hour of relaxation time per week.

Meanwhile, 78 per cent of participants feel less stressed after enjoying some ‘me time’.

Surprisingly, there is a quick-fix solution – and all it requires is a good book.

“Research shows that reading for just six minutes a day can have a dramatic effect on peoples’ wellbeing,” said mental wellbeing expert, Lucy Beresford.

“Taking much-needed ‘me time’ to switch off, and switch on to a good short story, provides a positive mental boost and reduces stress, relaxing muscles and tension, giving you a good reset moment.”

Statistics support Lucy’s expert opinion, showing that 69 per cent of participants feel better after reading.

Shockingly, despite the benefits, nearly two thirds swap good old-fashioned books for screen time instead.

Over a third of Brits start a book, never to finish it.

Other things that stop people from taking a break include household chores (52 per cent), work (41 per cent) and prioritising others over themselves (33 per cent).

This lack of personal time has resulted in over two thirds of Brits feeling more stressed than ever as compared to 2023 – with many people hoping for more fun and laughter on their wish lists.

The survey forms part of a campaign by The People’s Friend to encourage Brits to read for just six minutes a day and is backed by Beresford, as well as presenter, Sally Lindsay.

Sally said: “Everyone knows how beneficial reading is, but people usually only find time for it now and again.

“With a short story, you can pick it up and finish it as quickly as you can a cup of tea and it brings a sense of satisfaction that you don’t get in many other places.

“The People’s Friend is something every writer knows, and as a writer myself, I love how it champions stories and creativity.”

To celebrate its 155th anniversary, the magazine has also unveiled a fresh new look, which coincides with its search to discover the country’s best hidden writing talent.

The winner of The People’s Friend New Writers Prize will be announced later this month, with one amateur author receiving a bursary of £10,000 to help them launch their writing career.

Stuart Johnstone, editor of The People’s Friend said: "I think we all know we should read more but if finding time in your week feels impossible.

”The People's Friend just might be your cup of tea.

”Each week we’re proud to champion incredible fiction writers who give readers a quick moment of escapism as every story we print is carefully chosen with relaxation and entertainment in mind.”

FACT BOX: TOP 20 THINGS BRITS WANT MORE OF

1. Money (61%)



2. Sleep (52%)



3. Holidays (51%)



4. ‘Me time’ (40%)



5. Time with family (39%)



6. Sunshine (36%)



7. Fun (34%)



8. Relaxation (33%)



9. Exercise (32%)



10. Laughter (32%)



11. Love (29%)



12. Time with friends (29%)

13. Good luck (28%)

14. Hugs (27%)

15. Fresh air (25%)

16. Free time (23%)

17. Romance (20%)

18. Hours in the day (19%)

19. Work-life balance (19%)

20. Time to read (19%)

