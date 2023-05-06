Republican protesters are being arrested at King Charles III’s coronation

Anti-monarchy protesters opposed to the idea that an unelected head of state should be crowned King during the cost of living crisis are already being arrested by police – hours before King Charles III’s coronation.

Footage of the republican demonstrators - part of the 'Not My King protest - being spoken to by the Metropolitan Police in London's St Martin's Lane was shared online on Saturday and has already sparked fury from commentators and social media users.

It comes after new, controversial rules came into force on Tuesday, when the Public Order Act received royal assent and made the acts of ‘locking on’ and interfering with “key national infrastructure” illegal.

The Met has already faced strong criticism this week for its stance on protests against the royal family during the coronation, when it tweeted on Wednesday that its “tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low”.

“We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration,” they wrote.

According to reports, the CEO of the campaign group Republic - Graham Smith - was amongst those arrested, and pictures show police officers confiscating yellow ‘Not My King’ placards.

The move from police officers appears to go against comments made by the Met’s deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan earlier this week, when he said officers would not intervene if someone is merely “holding a placard”.

He told a press conference on Wednesday: “Protest is lawful. If at any point any protest, either during the coronation or afterwards, moves from being a protest that is lawful into criminal intent then you will see extremely swift action from us.

“[The new law] doesn’t apply for someone who’s holding a placard and the new laws do not deal with that at the present time. If it moves into serious disruption or into criminal matters, then we will deal with those.

“We are confident that you will get the appropriate response that has the right legal framework, which delivers the results that we want, and a great celebration for all of us.”

Twitter users, however, don’t really agree with the Met’s response to individuals peacefully exercising their right to protest against the coronation:

Elsewhere, footage from the scene captured by the Alliance of European Republican Movements shows a member of the public challenging a police officer over the arrests, saying “in a democracy we shouldn’t be arresting people for peaceful protest”.

The officer replied: “I’m not going to get into a conversation about this, OK? They’re under arrest, end of.

“I’m not here to [have an] interview. Thank you.”

Since the videos were posted to social media, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed a "significant police operation is underway" in the centre of the capital.

"Earlier today we arrested four people in the area of St Martin's Lane. They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance. We seized lock-on devices."

The force also said it made "a number of arrests" in Carlton House Terrace (where individuals were held on suspicion of "breaching the peace"), and Wellington Arch (where three people were arrested on suspicion of "possessing articles to cause criminal damage").

