After a gunman killed three people and left three others in a critical condition when he opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping centre on Sunday, some US Republicans have done the reprehensible and politicised the tragedy.
It is illegal for members of the public to possess a firearm in Denmark, with the exception of individuals who hold hunting licenses. Yet this shooting hasn’t stopped American politicians from trying to score points on gun policy – just over a month after 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were shot dead in Uvalde, Texas.
Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson wrote on Twitter: “A shooting at a mall in Copenhagen, where guns are practically impossible to own for the general public, disproves every single Leftist talking point on guns.”
Lavern Spicer, a Republican congressional candidate for Florida, added: “Shooting in Copenhagen, Denmark, where guns are BANNED? Oooooh child I can’t wait for the Left to explain how that happened!
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims. I truly hate gun violence and I hate the evil people who wish to disarm the general public and keep them unsafe.”
Thankfully, other Twitter users were quick to condemn the pair’s comments on the Denmark shooting, and point out flaws in their argument – namely that the last attack in the country was back in 2015, which is a larger gap in comparison to the scale of shootings in America.
\u201c@ArmendarizDis16 \u201cSee, strict gun laws, don\u2019t do anything!\u201d unaware of the fact that Denmark\u2019s last mass shooting was 7 years ago, and is the ONLY shooting in Denmark\u2019s history which resulted in deaths (2).\u201d— Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress) 1656875723
\u201c@ArmendarizDis16 Stop with the republican gun agenda. This is the first shooting so many years at a public place like that, that everyone is shocked. Gun laws work. I live here i know what im talking about\u201d— Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress) 1656875723
\u201c@ArmendarizDis16 7 mass shootings in America in past 3 days\u201d— Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress) 1656875723
\u201c@ArmendarizDis16 the difference is that this is a rarity in most of eu and an everyday occurence in america\u201d— Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress) 1656875723
\u201c@lavern_spicer Quite tastefull to politicize this right away. But sure I'll bite.\nNo one expects that banning guns will prevent shootings with 100% certainty. But I would like you to look at the frequenzy that they happen and concentrate on that.\u201d— Lavern Spicer\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Lavern Spicer\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1656874950
\u201c@lavern_spicer First shooting since 2015 but agendas/propaganda must run \ud83e\udd37\ud83c\udffd\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\u201d— Lavern Spicer\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Lavern Spicer\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1656874950
\u201c@lavern_spicer Two in a century.\n\nStop taking glee over suffering.\u201d— Lavern Spicer\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Lavern Spicer\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1656874950
\u201cAs a member of the Danish Parliament, I\u2019m totally chocked about the lack of empathy in this tweet. And you want to be a public elected politician? It tells everything about the political situation in US. Shame on you. #dkpol\u201d— Uffe Elb\u00e6k (@Uffe Elb\u00e6k) 1656921514
\u201cNumber of Homicides reported in Denmark in 2021: 39\n\nNumber of SHOOTING DEATHS in America: 20,726\u201d— \ud83d\udc80DeathMetalViking\ud83d\udc80 (@\ud83d\udc80DeathMetalViking\ud83d\udc80) 1656899819
These Republicans have no shame.
