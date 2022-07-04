After a gunman killed three people and left three others in a critical condition when he opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping centre on Sunday, some US Republicans have done the reprehensible and politicised the tragedy.

It is illegal for members of the public to possess a firearm in Denmark, with the exception of individuals who hold hunting licenses. Yet this shooting hasn’t stopped American politicians from trying to score points on gun policy – just over a month after 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were shot dead in Uvalde, Texas.

Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson wrote on Twitter: “A shooting at a mall in Copenhagen, where guns are practically impossible to own for the general public, disproves every single Leftist talking point on guns.”

Lavern Spicer, a Republican congressional candidate for Florida, added: “Shooting in Copenhagen, Denmark, where guns are BANNED? Oooooh child I can’t wait for the Left to explain how that happened!

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims. I truly hate gun violence and I hate the evil people who wish to disarm the general public and keep them unsafe.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Thankfully, other Twitter users were quick to condemn the pair’s comments on the Denmark shooting, and point out flaws in their argument – namely that the last attack in the country was back in 2015, which is a larger gap in comparison to the scale of shootings in America.

These Republicans have no shame.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.