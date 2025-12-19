A former Rockstar Games developer has revealed his verdict on whether GTA 6 will actually meet its 19 November 2026 release date and issued a stark warning if it doesn't.



Last month, Rockstar Games delayed Grand Theft Auto 6 for a second time, saying "these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve".

Despite the delay, GTA 6 remains the most anticipated video game of all time, as fans continue to track rumours, leaks, map details, gameplay mechanics, trailer updates and screenshots.

Former Rockstar developer gives verdict on 2026 release date Mike York, a former Rockstar Games and GTA 5 animator, has told Esports Insider he thinks the game will release on 19 November 2026 as planned and warned if it doesn't, people will stop caring about it. "If I know Rockstar Games, and I know the guys over there, one of the reasons for the delay in releasing GTA 6 is because they're trying to make it look as best as it can possibly be," he said. "They're polishing stuff. I don't think they're completely finished with the game, given how much is on the line and how big everyone's expectations are for it.

"They're trying to hit those expectations. Internally they might not have hit those expectations yet, they will be saying we can't release it yet as we need to make it better. "I think the game will be released in November 2026 as it's a good time for the game to come out for Rockstar for multiple reasons to sell video games. If you want to sell a big amount of video games then that's the perfect time for GTA 6 to come out with it being a month before Christmas. "It gives people the perfect amount of time to order the game before Christmas. I think GTA 6 will be ready for release in November, usually companies only delay these things once or twice when they need to, so I think it will come out around that time." York also said Rockstar cannot afford to delay GTA 6 any further because it runs the risk of killing some of the hype around it. He said: "It's definitely in Rockstar's interests to hit its scheduled November 2026 release date target and get the game out to avoid the hype dying down. There's a point to where you delay something so much that you start to make people angry."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared a festive update for GTA Online. A social media post said: "Festive gifts and seasonal events have returned to GTA Online. "Don seasonal apparel, look out for decorations at local landmarks and your lavish new mansion plus enjoy returning holiday modes."

Gameplay feature 'hints' at Online character transfer from GTA6 A Redditor has spotted a clip from GTA Online that may "hint" at character progression being carried over to GTA 6. thepostmanfather posted a video in the GTA 6 Subreddit of an NPC telling the player to "lay low" and "go off the grid". While they admitted it could be a "bit farfetched", they asked the Subreddit about the potential of this happening and others have been commenting with their thoughts. StingingGamer said: "There is no way they will let you keep the money, though." ETDisco said: "God please don't let anyone bring their oppressors and shark cards into the next game." Traditional-Row5237 said: "I hope it's just a brand new start in GTA 6 Online, I'd like to go back to broke with nothing in a huge state." T-King-667 said: "New game, new character. Fresh start. That's what I hope for, anyway." ohmygodimpweeping said: "I'm conflicted on what this entails though. I was really looking forward to creating a new Online character with the 13-year newer character editor but I don't know if I can leave my GTA 5 character behind."

Story discussion from GTA6 Fans on the GTA 6 Subreddit are debating what they'd like to see from the game's story. Difficult-Sir-6760 posted: "Would you prefer GTA 6 to have a long, slow-burn story like RDR2 or a shorter, more action-packed one like GTA 5? "Personally, I'd love a longer, more detailed main story after such a long development time but I can see why some people might prefer a tighter, faster-paced story." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. vraekis said: "Slow at the start and then more action packed towards the end like RDR2." Vigil_Zero said: "I just want it to be good. I'd prefer it to be lengthy though. A game of this size should never be short." ActuarialUsain said: "I just want mission variety. GTA 4 was almost exclusively 'hey do a favour for me over here by killing this person'. It was like purely doing favours / jobs for people. GTA SA had so much variety. From dropping bombs using a plane, to breaking into government buildings, around the block gang shootouts, remote control board games, sneaking into a mansion and more. I'd like something that doesn't get stale."

ICYMI: 'Small glimpse' of gameplay feature revealed by Rockstar Games Rockstar has shared a "small glimpse" at a potential key GTA 6 feature in the GTA Online: A Mansion In the Hills update. On X / Twitter, @GTAVI_Countdown posted a clip of pets featuring in the update and said: "One of the best features in the new GTA Online update is the ability to have customisable pets, which is just a small glimpse of what we will see in GTA 6." It's not been confirmed if this will feature in GTA 6 but there is widespread speculation Rockstar's latest GTA Online update does contain features which have been "backported" from the upcoming game.

Bully Online has released Bully Online has been released and fans can play it right now. SWEGTA, a creator that regularly posts Bully and Rockstar Games content, has worked on a mod for the game that acts as an online mode similar to GTA Online or Red Dead Online and it's now available.

Bodybuilding feature discussion from GTA6 Weightlifting was recently added in the GTA Online: A Safehouse In the Hills update and gamers have been talking about its expected appearance in GTA 6. Early2theGame said: "Love that they added this to Online. Can't wait for GTA 6 when it makes a difference in appearance as well." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. tentandonaoserbanido said: "They're copying so much from GTA 6 into GTA Online that the game is not even gonna feel entirely new, at least for some people, since I haven't played GTA Online for years." Gallop67 said: "I hope when we can do this in GTA 6 Online that it actually adds muscle mass." OnlySmellz said: "They had this in San Andreas and I will never understand why they never have put this in GTA 4 or GTA 5."

Mission Creator A new Mission Creator has been added into GTA Online with @videotechuk_ saying Rockstar has "absolutely gone above and beyond with this". Tools for players to create their own experiences and missions are heavily speculated to feature in GTA 6 after Rockstar acquired FiveM, the primary platform that hosts a number of incredibly popular GTA RP (role-playing) servers, in 2023. And with the new Mission Creator now in GTA Online, this could offer a glimpse of what to expect in GTA 6. @videotechuk_ posted on X / Twitter: "The new Mission Creator is about to change GTA Online. Rockstar Games has absolutely gone above and beyond with this. It lets you make up cutscenes, provides the ability to select any door (Pacific Standard included) to unlock interiors, lets you remove world objects. "It really unlocks a whole new potential of possibilities here for the Rockstar community."

Jimmy to feature in GTA 6? There are claims online that Jimmy could appear in GTA 6 after an in-game text message has been discovered. Jimmy is the son of Michael and Amanda who feature in the new GTA Online update and renowned dataminer Tex2 claims to have found an in-game text that suggests he could make an appearance in GTA 6. A screenshot claims the text said: "Did you meet my parents?? Wtf I tell them I'm moving out of state and they immediately go looking for a replacement kid? Ugh whatever. Welcome to the family I guess?" Tex2 then said on GTAForums: "It should show up for any arcade owners but it seems to be bugged or Rockstar disabled it at the last minute." @GameRoll_ added: "It seems like we don't even know if the text is still in the game, it could've been cut. If that is the case, just to be safe I'd just ignore it and assume it doesn't exist because if it's not in the game it ain't canon. Just a little disclaimer, I still think this is super interesting." Jimmy appearing in GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed and this is speculation and rumour at this time.

Parody AI A new parody artificial intelligence (AI) system called Angel has been introduced with one online saying Rockstar is "wild" for including this. That's because in one case while performing yoga, Angel makes rather suggestive comments and noises as the player performs different positions.

Driverless cars Driverless cars have been seen roaming the streets in GTA Online. @GTAVI_Countdown said: "The new company 'KnoWay' parodies the real-life robotaxi service Waymo and it's linked to a delivery and logistics company in GTA 6 called 'Sahara' which is a parody of Amazon."



Huge new gameplay features revealed through 'backporting' to GTA Online A prominent X / Twitter account has claimed there are new gameplay features in the GTA Online: A Safehouse In the Hills update that have been "likely backported" from GTA 6. @GTAVI_Countdown posted a clip of a main character in GTA Online now being able to work out with the addition of gyms. There have been a number of new gameplay features added into GTA Online that could feature in GTA 6 and we'll be rounding up the biggest additions that have been spotted on social media.

GTA Online update now live Rockstar Games' latest big update for GTA Online called A Safehouse In the Hills is now live. A social media post said: "Status is everything. Take your rightful place amongst the city's elite with a lavish new mansion property. "GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills, now available."

