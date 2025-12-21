Timothée Chalamet delivers 'coolest' response to finally address EsDeeKid rumours

Timothée Chalamet has finally responded to those internet rumours that have people convinced he's secretly doubling as EsDeeKid... by performing alongside the Liverpudlian rapper in a music video.

That's right, the actor - who had the nickname Lil Timmy Tim from rapping about statistics in his high school days - showed off his rapping skills in a remix of EsDeeKid's track 4 Raws.

In the music video, Chalamet initially has his face covered up like EsDeeKid, but then does a dramatic face reveal while delivering his verse.

“Pour a pint of that dirty, Timmy Tim ’bout thirty, still sippin’ dirty, still puttin’ work in,” Chalamet raps. “Got your girl Birkin, oh, I’m jerkin’, I’m jerkin’, I’m jerkin’."

"It's Timothée Chalamet chillin'/Tryna stack a hundred million/Girl got a billion," giving a shoutout to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Of course, he couldn't pass up on the opportunity to promote his latest film, Marty Supreme, as he then raps, "I'm doin' my things, it's Marty Supreme. It's Marty Supreme, it's Marty Su— uh."





Since the surprise music video dropped, the remix has had over 100 million views and 2.5 million likes in less than 24 hours, and has caused a massive reaction on social media.

One person said, "Sorry but this is one of the coolest ways to debunk a rumour ever."









"Getting an A-list actor to write a verse for your underground rap song is crazy ngl," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "I’m like actually frozen."









"Generational marketing campaign honestly," a fourth person responded.









Another person commented, "Leonardo DiCaprio you have 24 hours to respond."













"Blasting this on a JBL speaker and walking into a 70MM showing of Marty Supreme on Christmas Day if anyone wants to join me," someone else shared.





"The person who started the theory of EsDeeKid being Timothée Chalamet feeling right now," one user said.

Before the unexpected music collab, Chalamet was quizzed about the EsDeeKid rumours during an appearance on Heart Radio, where he appeared to hint that something was brewing.

"I got no comment on that", he teased. "I got two words on that", as he paused for a few seconds.

"All will be revealed in due time," Chalamet added, and it certainly has.

