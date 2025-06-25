A viral post on X/Twitter has become the latest target of online ridicule after users pushed the claim that oil is a renewable energy source — and that Big Oil has been hiding this "truth" to keep prices high and profits rolling in.

The bizarre discourse resurfaced after one blissfully unaware user reshared a post featuring a video from Kuwait’s Oil Museum, where a tank dramatically illustrates the nation’s oil output, by the second.

However, one person wasn't having any of it, writing: "Hilarious they convinced everyone this is a scarce resource made from dinosaurs."

That comment quickly drew backlash, with one user sarcastically criticising the thread: “Just learned from this thread that it is now seemingly conventional wisdom among right wingers that oil is a totally renewable resource and that it’s only oil companies lying and saying that it’s finite so they can make more money.”

It wasn’t long before others joined the conversation — with one user claiming the theory has been circulating for at least 25 years, noting that even his own dad bought into it.

Another joked: "Right-wingers discovering the problems with corporations but only in ways that don’t exist will never not make me laugh."

A third tried to debate with them about the matter, noting "it was about as awful as it gets".

"There are some right-wingers that don’t think dinosaurs actually existed," one humoured. "So it makes sense that there’d be scepticism from some right-wingers about fossil fuels actually coming from fossils."

However, one X user found the silver lining, writing: "If it gets the right to hate oil companies…"

