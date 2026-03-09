Rihanna’s home targeted by gunfire: everything we know

Police have confirmed that gunfire struck Rihanna’s Los Angeles home following reports they responded to on Sunday (8 March).

At around 1.20 pm (9.20 pm GMT), the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene, where the suspect had fired multiple rounds at the residence.

At least 10 bullets were fired towards the home from a vehicle across the road from the gates, according to the LAPD’s radio dispatch. A source said Rihanna was reportedly at home, but fortunately, no one was injured.

At the scene, authorities found bullet holes in the gate and in the RV parked in the driveway.

The suspect, who has been taken into custody, is described as a woman in her thirties with braids, wearing a cream-coloured blouse, and driving a white Tesla with a dirty lower body, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The suspect has not yet been publicly identified.

"When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings," Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson, shared.

Rihanna is said to live in the Beverly Hills Post Office area with her partner, ASAP Rocky, and their three young children: RZA, Riot and Rocky.

It is unclear whether the star's family was also at home during the incident.

Indy100 reached out to Rihanna's representative and the LAPD for further comment

