Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been told to "relax lad" by Just Stop Oil on social media after he branded the activist group a "disgrace" following its latest stunt at Stonehenge.

Two environmental activists covered Stonehenge in orange powder paint on June 19 in the group's latest action.

Just Stop Oil's X / Twitter account said the paint is made of cornstarch and will wash away in the rain but at the time of writing, no rain is forecast in Salisbury by the Met Office in the next 48 hours.

That means Solstice at Stonehenge will be marred by one of the Seven Wonders of the Medieval world being covered in orange paint, which is what the group was aiming to do.

Two people were arrested at the scene.

There has been an outcry about the action on social media, including from the leaders of the Conservative and Labour Parties, both of which Just Stop Oil have responded directly to.

Sunak Tweeted: "Just Stop Oil are a disgrace."

Just Stop Oil replied: "Relax lad. The cornstarch will wash off even quicker than you'll be out of number 10. Which is saying something."





The group also took aim at Sir Keir Starmer too.

Starmer Tweeted: "The damage done to Stonehenge is outrageous. Just Stop Oil are pathetic. Those responsible must face the full force of the law."

Just Stop Oil replied: "We are accountable for our actions. When will the oil and gas executives responsible for destroying the lives of millions of people face the full force of the law?"

