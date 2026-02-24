Robert Carradine dies aged 71: Hilary Duff leads tributes to Lizzie McGuire star

Robert Carradine's co-stars have paid emotional tributes to the late star, who died by suicide aged 71.

His family confirmed the tragic news in a statement, writing: "It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away.

"In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him.

"We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder".

They continued: "We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.

"At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion."

Carradine’s brother, Keith, also opened up about the actor's mental health challenges, sharing how the family want others to know that "there is no shame in it".

"It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul," he added.

Carradine is best known for his role as Sam McGuire in the Disney series Lizzie McGuire, which ran from 2001 to 2004. He also appeared in The Long Riders and Revenge of the Nerds.

Hilary Duff, who played Carradine's on-screen daughter, led the heartbreaking tributes.

"This one hurts," Duff penned on Instagram. "It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents.

"I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him".





Jake Thomas, Lizzie McGuire's on-screen brother Matt, shared: "My head hurts today."

"I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric".

Hundreds of fans also honoured the actor, with one writing: "A father figure to an entire generation. He will be so missed."

Another shared: "Rest in peace Robert Carradine. You’ll forever be known as Sam McGuire, you played a massive part in our childhoods and we’ll never forgot you."

Rest in peace, Robert Carradine (1954-2026)

