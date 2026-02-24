GTA 6 LIVE: Leaks latest as renowned insiders share updates

Two renowned gaming industry insiders have shared updates on any potential new GTA 6 leaks.

This comes after Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track to release on 19 November, marketing will start in the Summer and there are plans for physical editions at launch.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps and screenshots.



Brilliant GTA 5 mods A popular modder has made a "GTA 5 chaos mod" using suggestions from comments on his YouTube channel and the results are hilarious. Blurbs is renowned for making hilarious and ridiculous mods for different games. Mods are a huge part of gaming, especially on PC, which are player-created additions or changes to a game's content, features, gameplay or graphics. The ex-software engineer included features such as a murderous clown car, bullets being replaced by hot dogs and random speed dating which is voiced by people's comments in the chat. And it's all absolutely fantastic.

GTA 6 leaks latest as renowned insiders share updates Two renowned gaming industry insiders have shared updates on any potential GTA 6 leaks - and both said not to expect anything anytime soon. Responding to a follower's question about GTA 6 info on X / Twitter, Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly said: "Rockstar currently is locked up like Area 51, getting intel is almost impossible for me currently. No one is talking at all about GTA 6 lol." And renowned Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope, who has also previously leaked information about other titles, also responded to a follower's question about any potential Rockstar leaks. TheGhostOfHope said: "LOL they lock that s*** down never gonna happen and even if I did know stuff I'd keep it to myself probably."

Music artists teases GTA 6 appearance A music artist has teased an appearance in GTA 6. Alan Palomo's 'Change of Coast' was used as the introduction theme for GTA Online and also featured in GTA 5's Radio Mirror Park. And on the American Pop podcast, he teased he might be returning in the upcoming game. "It ain't the end of me in Rockstar Games," he said. "That's all I'm going to say, I can't discuss more." Alan Palomo's involvement with GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed.

GTA 6 price 'leaked' online in digital listing Two GTA 6 listings on Loaded's website have been posted with prices Loaded Prices for different editions of GTA 6 have appeared on an online listing from a third-party retailer. Loaded, which is the new name for popular digital game key reseller CDKeys, has two different listings for GTA 6.

There's a Xbox Series X/S version listed for £89.99 and a PC one for £60.99. It's highly likely these figures are placeholders. To note, Rockstar Games has so far only confirmed the game will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. On Loaded, there is no PS5 listing and the PC version is for an edition that's not yet even been officially confirmed. There has been a lot of speculation that GTA 6 could breach the £80 mark, with some speculating the base edition of the game could cost up to £100. To be clear, the price of GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed.

