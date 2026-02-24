Fox News host slammed over President 'struggling to read' comments

Fox News host Jesse Watters has faced mockery online after hitting out at Gavin Newsom, stating that he doesn’t want a president who “struggles to read”.

People claimed on social media that the comments were pretty ironic, considering Donald Trump was in the White House.

Speaking on Fox News’ The Five, Watters responded to comments made by Newsom over the weekend.

Newsom was speaking about living with dyslexia during a conversation with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Sunday.

He said: “I’m not, you know, I’m not trying to impress you, I’m just trying to impress upon you, I’m like you. I’m no better than you. You know, I’m a 960 SAT guy … You’ve never seen me read a speech. Because I cannot read a speech.”

Speaking about the comments, Watters said: "I don't want a president who scores poorly. I don't want a president who struggles to read. I want a really smart president."

Newsom hit back at Watters, writing: “Jessie, you already have one.”





Watters also faced mockers from social media users, with Democratic delegate Christopher Hale joking: "Why is he s******* on Trump?"

Adam Mockler wrote: "who's gonna tell him?"





Commentator JoJoFromJerz wrote: "The 'President' Jesse wanted, though 'Nippled' and 'Button' were countries and that the moon was 'part of Mars', but ok."





