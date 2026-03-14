Rowers circumnavigating Britain in ‘brutal’ charity challenge arrive in Scotland

Rowers enduring the “brutal” challenge of circumnavigating Britain to raise nearly £60 million for charity have landed in Scotland.

The Row4MND team disembarked at the village of Port Logan in Dumfries and Galloway at around 4.20am on Saturday after rowing overnight from Northern Ireland.

The four-strong crew are trying to raise £57 million to help find a cure for motor neurone disease (MND).

The men have battled low temperatures, gales and heavy seas as they traverse thousands of miles round the British coastline.

The ROW4MND team hopes to raise £57 million by circumnavigating Great Britain (ROW4MND/Athena Agency/PA) PA Media - ROW4MND/Athena Agency

They set off from South Wales last weekend but were forced to take a detour to Northern Ireland, where they became stormbound.

From there, they rowed to the south-west of Scotland and will soon take on the rest of the nation’s coast.

Row4MND co-founder, business leader Matt Parker, said the challenge is “a hell of a lot of hard work”.

But unlike those with MND, the Scot said he and his three friends could choose to do the challenge, which they hope will help scientists find a cure for the disease.

Speaking to the Press Association, he said: “When it’s two in the morning, in the pitch black, in the fog, with the sea smashing the boat around, with your oars going in different directions, when you’ve been rowing for seven days, two hours on, two hours off, and you’re cold – it’s brutal.”

But Mr Parker, originally from Kilmarnock but who now lives in Surrey, said he has never doubted whether the challenge is worth it.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life,” he said.

“It’s brutal but never miserable, never unhappy.

“I’d be lying if I said you don’t think ‘why on Earth am I doing this’ every so often.

“But you suddenly ask yourself that question, and then you think about it, and I know exactly why I’m doing this, and this is great. I’m so lucky that I get to do something like this.”

The crew of ROW4MND at the Forth Bridge near Edinburgh after finishing a previous charity row in August last year (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Mike Bates, fellow co-founder and an experienced ocean rower, said the conditions have not always been good to the rowers.

“The weather wasn’t on our side, but we’ve still managed to cover an incredible 250 nautical miles over the past week, and we spent some valuable time gelling as a crew.

“We have achieved our objective of getting to Scotland, with the added bonus that we also visited Northern Ireland: a true United Kingdom adventure.

“Our next, and arguably toughest, leg will see us complete our circumnavigation of Great Britain, by traversing the rest of the Scottish coastline, including the Western Isles.

“We’ll be re-launching in early May to complete this challenge, having to contend with vicious tides and unpredictable seas.”

Once the crew has completed their current challenge, they will focus on crossing the Pacific – from California to Hawaii – in 2027, before attempting the world record row between New York and London in 2028.

Row4MND is raising money for three charities searching for a cure to MND: the Motor Neurone Disease Association, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, and Leeds Hospitals Charity.