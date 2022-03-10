Russia is officially the most sanctioned country in the world, new data shows.

A new chart from Statista shows that as of the 9th of March, 5,581 sanctions were in place against Russia.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this figure stood at 2,754.

The data aggregated by Castellum.AI’s sanctions dashboard shows that the second most sanctioned country in the world is now Iran.

It is followed by Syria, North Korea, Venezuela, Myanmar, and Cuba.

Another dataset from Castellum.AI shows that the US is leading the sanctions against Russia, with a total of 1,194 since 2014.

The chart also shows that in the past eight years, Canada has introduced 928 Russian sanctions, Switzerland has 824, and the EU has 766.

The data’s publication comes ahead of the news breaking this morning that Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned for his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Branded a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Abramovich was targeted with an asset freeze and a travel ban today.

The updated sanctions list, which hits seven new elite individuals, said Abramovich has had a “close relationship for decades” with Putin, which the football club owner has previously denied.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said the government targeted the oligarchs to “ramp up the pressure on the Putin regime and choke off funds to his brutal war machine”.

“With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression,” she said.

“The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame.”

More than 300 companies have stopped doing business in Russia following the invasion, but some significant brands continue to operate in the country.

For more information on Russian sanctions, check outThe Independent’s full list.

