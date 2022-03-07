A Russian soldier captured by Ukrainian troops has spoken about his experiences during the invasion, revealing the moment he knew he was “100 per cent wrong” about the war.

The man said his opinions on Vladimir Putin's military actions changed when he knew that World Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk and former champ Vasyl Lomachenko had signed up to fight against them.

In footage released by Ukrainian officials, the captured soldier said about his feelings before the invasion: "Literally I'm 100 per cent wrong now. Don't judge too harshly.

"We were told Ukraine is dominated by fascists... Nazis had seized power. We did not know the situation for sure.”

He added: "When we entered this territory I watched the address of your boxers [Olexander Usyk and Vasily Lomachenko]. Back home I always loved watching them.

"They said 'we didn't call you here'. I feel shame that we came to this country."

Usyk, who defeated Anthony Joshua back in September, previously said he was fighting for his country after the outbreak of war.

"If they will want to take my life, or the lives of my close ones, I will have to do it,” he told CNN.

"But I don't want that. I don't want to shoot, I don't want to kill anybody, but if they will be killing me, I will have no choice."

Usyk and Lomachenko aren’t the only boxers who have signed up to fight, either.

Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko have also signed up to defend Ukraine, with Wladimir saying in a video message: "I’m calling to all international partners to observe this tragedy that is happening nowadays in Ukraine and this senseless war which is not going to have any winners or losers.

"I just want to tell you we must stay united against this aggression, this Russian aggression. Don’t let it continue happening in Ukraine, don’t let it happen in Europe and eventually in the world. United we’re strong. Support Ukraine, thank you."

