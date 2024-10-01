How is Sabrina Carpenter involved in the indictment of the New York City mayor?

Sabrina Carpenter says she was involved in the indictment of New York City’s mayor Eric Adams but what was the popstar’s role in the legal action?

Carpenter has had a whirlwind of a year, gaining legions of fans with her hit singles Espresso and Please Please Please. But it is the video that the former child actress shot for her 2023 single Feather that is reportedly linked to Adams being indicted .

On Thursday (September 26), the New York City Mayor was indicted on five counts, including bribery, wire fraud, solicitation of contribution by a foreign national and conspiracy, which Adams denies.

Carpenter comes into the story because the music video for Feather was shot inside a Brooklyn Catholic Church, leaving people none too pleased about the violent, murderous scenes it featured.

The backlash led to the sacking of Brooklyn priest Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, a close associate of Adams, for allowing the shoot to take place at the location.

According to the New York Post , the church was subpoenaed by federal investigators last week with probes over the close links between Gigantiello and the mayor’s former chief of staff, Frank Carone.

It is alleged that the subpoena was linked to Carpenter’s music video shoot and suspected corruption around allowing it to be filmed there.

At her concert in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Carpenter herself addressed her seemingly inadvertent involvement in the Adams case.

She asked the audience: “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or...?”

The singer then covered her face and laughed as she turned her head away from the crowd.

Brooklyn diocese officials confirmed there is an internal investigation ongoing into Carpenter's music video being allowed to be filmed there.



Alluding to the federal investigations, the officials added in a statement: “The Diocese is fully committed to co-operating with law enforcement in all investigations, including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priest.”

Gigantiello has reportedly maintained he and his team were “not aware that anything provocative was occurring in the church” and asked for forgiveness.

Gigantiello and Carone have not yet commented further.

