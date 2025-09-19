Sara Cox to cover equivalent of five marathons in five days for Children In Need

BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox is to take on the equivalent of five marathons in five days to raise money for Children In Need.

Sara’s Great Northern Marathon Challenge will involve Cox covering 135 miles on foot across four counties, all while carrying a Pudsey Bear backpack.

Cox will run, jog and walk through the sweeping moorlands and rolling hills of Northumberland, Durham, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire, starting from Kielder Forest on November 10 and ending in Pudsey, Leeds, on November 14.

I know the brilliant Radio 2 listeners will be with me every step of the way and their encouragement and support will shove me up every incline Sara Cox

Cox, who presents Radio 2’s Teatime Show on weekdays, said: “When they picked me to get Pudsey to Pudsey, I was honoured and horrified in equal measure.

“We’re talking 135 miles of hills, moors and blisters – but I am ready for the challenge, and I will absolutely be giving it everything I’ve got.

“I know the brilliant Radio 2 listeners will be with me every step of the way and their encouragement and support will shove me up every incline and pull me through my toughest moments.

“Pudsey has been part of Children In Need for 40 years this year, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than by helping raise much-needed funds for children who need it most.”

This feat will be Radio 2’s longest-ever challenge in terms of duration, and Cox’s fellow presenters will be offering her support and motivation during their shows as well as sharing messages from listeners and guests.

Radio 2 presenter Paddy McGuinness, who raised £10.3 million for Children In Need last year with his cycle challenge, said: “I know exactly what Sara will be going through so I and the rest of the Radio 2 family of listeners (as well as the Bolton massive) will be supporting her every step of the way, especially up all those hills.”

Tommy Nagra, director of content at BBC Children In Need, said: “Sara’s inspiring challenge will help make a real difference in the lives of children and young people across the UK who are facing incredibly tough circumstances.

“Right now, the need for support is greater than ever – but thanks to the generosity of the public, and the unwavering kindness of Radio 2 listeners, we can continue to be there for hundreds of thousands of children when they need us most.”