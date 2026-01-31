People are drawing comparisons to the Nuremberg trials after Kristi Noem reportedly claimed she was following the “direction of the president” and his right-hand man, Stephen Miller .

As the head of Homeland Security, Noem is facing increased pressure on her job due to the violence that has been unfolding in Minneapolis at the hands of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Calls for Noem to be fired or face impeachment, which are now coming from not only Democrats but some Republicans too, come in the wake of the killing of 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti and mother-of-three Renee Good – both US citizens shot and killed by ICE in just a matter of weeks.

While pressure mounts, Axios reports that Noem told one interlocutor, “Everything I’ve done, I’ve done at the direction of the president and Stephen”.

The apparent defense of her actions has sparked comparisons with the Nuremberg trials, held between 1945 and 1949, in which Nazi leaders stood trial. During them, the defense that individuals who committed crimes were “just following orders” was rejected and has become known as the Nuremberg defense.

Kristi Noem Getty Images

“Already invoking the Nuremberg defense. A reminder to all that acting under superior orders does not relieve you of responsibility if a moral choice was possible,” someone wrote.

Another wrote: “I was only following orders …”

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez commented: “[Noem] forgot that she swore an oath to our Constitution, not to Stephen Miller or the President.

“History and international law have made it very clear: Following illegal orders does not absolve you of responsibility nor spare you from the consequences of your choices. Noem WILL be held accountable for her lawlessness.”

One person argued: “This is what you say when you’re worried about being the fall guy (or gal).”

Another pointed out: “Just following orders has already been used as a defense. It didn’t go very well for those who used it.”

Stephen Colbert also commented on Noem's words during his show, saying: "Oh, so you were just following orders. This was all just a nothingburger. Oh, I'm sorry. I misread that. It's a Nuremberg-er."

