Scale model of solar system installed in Belfast hills
The sculptures have been installed above Belfast (Unboxed/PA)The public is invited to consider how we might better share and protect our planet in future through the trail, events and an AR app. Our Place in Space brings our solar system down to Earth and sends us soaring into the stars to find new perspectives and reconsider what it means to live life on our planet.Our Place in Space has been produced by the Nerve Centre Collective and features music by award-winning sound artist Die Hexen. The trail will also travel to Cambridge (30 July – 29 August) and the Ulster Transport Museum and North Down Coastal Path in Northern Ireland (17 September – 16 October). Our Place in Space is one of 10 major creative projects commissioned as part of UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, a celebration of creativity taking place across the UK in 2022. UNBOXED features free large-scale events, installations and globally accessible digital experiences in the UK's most ambitious showcase of creative collaboration.

A sprawling scale model of the solar system has been installed along a 10-kilometre sculpture trail in the hills above Belfast.

The Our Place In Space installation will be on the National Trust’s Divis and Black Mountain site for the next four weeks.

Oliver Jeffers (right) and astrophysicist Ryan Milligan (Unboxed/PA)

The 3D sculptures representing the Sun and planets were designed by illustrator and author Oliver Jeffers in conjunction with astrophysicist Professor Stephen Smartt.

It was commissioned by Unboxed: Creativity In The UK – a programme backed by the Government and the devolved administrations that celebrates science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

Jeffers and astrophysicist turned truck driver Ryan Milligan delivered the final two pieces of the sculpture to the site on Friday morning.

