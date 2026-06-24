Scotland fans parade through Ocean Drive, Miami, in second day of celebrations

The Tartan Army took to Miami’s Ocean Drive for the second of two enormous parades, attended by several thousand people.

On Tuesday afternoon, legions of Scots met at Ocean Drive in the city’s South Beach region, marching from 14th Street at Lummus Park to the Miami Beach sign.

The local fire brigade parades Tartan Army followers through the streets (Ryan McDougall/PA)

During the march, Scotland fans and Brazil fans got on like a house on fire, cheering each other’s nations on and wishing them the best of luck for Wednesday’s clash.

Some Scotland fans donned Brazil jerseys paired with their kilts, and some Brazil fans in turn did the same.

A huge replica of the cup was featured in the parade (Ryan McDougall/PA)

Vehicles from the Miami fire department appeared with open rooftops, offering the Tartan Army the chance to hop on board where they waved their flags and screamed their adoration for “super” John McGinn.

Kids climbed palm trees, Scotland fans from nearby apartments and hotels chucked beachballs and footballs to the crowd, who kicked them back and forth along the street.

Luke Scouler, pictured with a kilt and facepaint, is a professional wrestler who goes by Crixus. He now lives in the US but is originally from Bellshill, North Lanarkshire. Local police posed for pictures with him, impressed by his costume (Ryan McDougall/PA)

Local police posed for photos with elated fans, including professional wrestler Luke Scouler.

The 34-year-old, originally from Bellshill, now living in Kentucky, operates under the name Crixus.

I get a wee bit homesick a lot of the time as well, so having everybody here is minted Luke Scouler, AKA Crixus, professional wrestler

After taking part in the march, he said: “It’s been minted, man. I’m actually disappointed more folk don’t have their faces painted.

“I thought everyone was gonna turn up like this, yet I’m the only one looking like a you-know-what, but you just need to enjoy it!

“It’s indescribable, to be honest. I already knew this will be once in a lifetime.

“I get a wee bit homesick a lot of the time as well, so having everybody here is minted.

“I dread the first English guy to pass us by!”

He joked: “If we don’t win the game tomorrow, we’ll win the fight after it!”

John O’Neill, of Saltcoats, North Ayrshire, atended the parade with his cousins (Ryan McDougall/PA)

John O’Neill, 56, from Saltcoats, Ayrshire, is in the States with his cousins, and says he was “hanging off the fire engine like an idiot”.

Commenting on the march, he said: “It was brilliant, it was one of the best experiences I’ve had. I’ve lost my cousins though, so I’ll catch up with them later.

“Seeing hundreds of people all happy, all from different nations, with a love for Scotland, a love for football, it’s not something that you see every day, but it’s amazing how football can bring the world together.”

Ross Kennedy, (left), of Glasgow, and Matt Kyle (Right), from Jordanhill, commented on how friendly the Brasil fans have been (Ryan McDougall/PA)

Matt Kyle, from Glasgow and Ross Kennedy, from Jordanhill, both commented on the love between Scotland and Brazil fans.

Mr Kyle, 46, said: “It’s always good, I was at the World Cup in 1998, and I remember the Brazil fans were the friendliest fans I’ve ever met, it was absolutely brilliant.

“I’m quite excited to see that again.”

Pipers performing during the march (Ryan McDougall/PA)

Mr Kennedy, 48, added: “We were coming in hot; we had a fairly heavy night last night.

“The march was fantastic, great to see all the Scotland fans and the Brazil fans. We need to get in with the Brazil chants as well, and show some support for Brazil as well.”