Sculpture containing Antarctic air from 1765 to feature in exhibition

Lucinda Cameron
Tuesday 29 June 2021 09:23
news

Glass sculpture

A glass sculpture containing Antarctic air from the year 1765 will feature in a new immersive exhibition during the Cop26 climate change conference.

Artist and sculptor Wayne Binitie will display newly commissioned artworks in the Polar Zero exhibition at the Glasgow Science Centre.

The Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), has announced £101,302 funding for the project which will bring climate science, art and engineering together to explore the issue of climate change in new ways.

The exhibition is delivered in partnership with British Antarctic Survey (BAS), the Royal College of Art (RCA) and engineering and design company Arup.

Recommended

Wayne Binitie

The centrepiece of the show will be an original glass sculpture containing air from 1765, considered a pivotal moment for the industrial revolution, extracted from an Antarctic ice core containing tiny bubbles of air.

Binitie has spent the last five years collaborating with BAS scientists, who drill, analyse and preserve cylinders of ice from deep in the Antarctic ice sheet that record past climate change.

He said: “The exhibition comes at a time that seems more urgent than ever before, and asks what it means to touch and be in touch with the Earth.

“I hope the artworks mediate a powerful polar dialogue at both the individual and collective level, and that the exhibition provokes a renewed and deeper awareness of the glacial past, present and future.”

BAS ice core scientist Dr Robert Mulvaney said he hopes the sculpture, using an air sample from 170 meters deep in the ice, will spark people’s imagination.

He told the PA news agency: “Ice cores are the only place on Earth you can still find old air. There are lots of things that capture climate change, things like tree rings, peat bogs, corals, they all remember climate change in their structure or their chemistry.

“Ice does the same, it remembers climate change in the way that the wood molecules, the exact isotopic composition of the water molecules in ice remember climate change, so we can get climate change very easily from a number of things, we can get it from ice as well.

“But the thing that’s really absolutely critical about ice cores is that there are these little tiny bubbles of air trapped in the ice that are the actual atmosphere from the past.”

Ice core scientist at work

The year 1765 is considered a pivotal point as that was when James Watt made efficiency improvements to the steam engine, helping to drive the industrial revolution.

Dr Mulvaney said ice core analysis shows that in around 1765, the atmosphere was 280 parts of carbon dioxide per million, which had been pretty constant for about 10,000 years.

But from that point the level of carbon dioxide started to increase, and the average in the atmosphere in May this year was 419 parts per million.

The “technically challenging” sculpture will be created in collaboration with the BAS ice core labs and Arup’s advanced engineering capability.

The entire creation process will be captured on video and will be accessible online.

The exhibition will also feature other work involving similar themes.

Glasgow Science Centre – Scotland(PA Archive)

Polar Zero opens at Glasgow Science Centre in September and will be on display during the UN Cop26 climate conference in November.

Professor Christopher Smith, AHRC executive chairman, said: “When the arts and the sciences come together, they have the power to stir something inside of us and inspire lasting change.”

Binitie is an AHRC-funded PhD student at the RCA.

Dr Paul Thompson, vice-chancellor of the RCA, said: “Wayne Binitie’s time capsule of the Earth’s atmosphere from the year 1765 captures all the magical curiosity of an insect fossilised in amber.

“A pre-industrial world, frozen in glass, provokes powerful emotions and demands a call to action from delegates at Cop26.”

Trending

Yes, there’s now video of that Matt Hancock-Gina Coladangelo tryst
2021-06-28T06:11:30.000Z
Restaurant flooded with bad reviews as $16,000 tip sparks debate
2021-06-26T11:26:12.000Z
Grandson of missing Miami couple keeps getting calls from their phone
2021-06-27T09:56:50.000Z
Clip of Britney Spears performing with ‘102-degree fever’ resurfaces
2021-06-23T18:42:01.000Z
Man tells woman says she’d be ‘perfect’ if she lost weight
2021-06-24T13:07:49.000Z
TikTok star gives girl brand new phone – then snatches it back
2021-06-26T09:47:26.000Z
British influencer slammed for announcing they ‘identify as Korean’
2021-06-23T11:18:16.000Z
Man found way to automate his entire WFH job until his ex exposed him
2021-06-24T17:13:37.000Z
Bill de Blasio’s sunglasses featured an unfortunate reflection
2021-06-27T16:07:24.000Z
Women confront ‘creep’ who took photos of them by pool in viral TikTok
2021-06-21T10:17:25.000Z
Subway just responded over fishy claims over its tuna sandwiches
2021-06-24T19:59:20.000Z
Dominic Cummings savages Sajid Javid – his insulting tweet explained
2021-06-27T07:37:14.000Z
Men caught discussing woman’s body and smell as she exercises at gym
2021-06-24T10:38:57.000Z
Who’s who in Matt Hancock ‘affair’ as he is ‘caught kissing’ on CCTV
2021-06-25T13:57:25.000Z
Incredible footage as ‘tornado’ and flash flooding pummel east London
2021-06-26T08:54:04.000Z
Hancock shared Instagram post about ‘working with brilliant women’
2021-06-25T13:57:51.000Z
AOC shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene with perfect Twitter response
2021-06-27T15:23:36.000Z
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Hancock’s resignation as Javid steps in
2021-06-27T07:25:06.000Z
Tory MP campaigning for every household to get a photo of the Queen
2021-06-24T10:18:32.000Z
Hairdresser branded a scammer for charging £1,400 for cut and colour
2021-06-23T09:45:56.000Z
Trump’s back doing rallies and Twitter had this to say about it
2021-06-27T10:48:24.000Z
Kids use fruit juice to create ‘positive’ Covid tests in new trend
2021-06-26T13:44:13.000Z
Black TikTokers go on ‘strike’ over white theft of dance routines
2021-06-26T15:39:29.000Z
Eating chocolate for breakfast could help you lose weight, study finds
2021-06-27T12:52:32.000Z
Disney World staff force woman to change ‘inappropriate’ top
2021-06-23T12:19:06.000Z
Prince George ‘didn’t know he’d be king until his 7th birthday’
2021-06-24T20:44:24.000Z
‘Britain gets ‘Hancocked’ every week’: Cummings slams Matt Hancock
2021-06-25T16:02:55.000Z
Mum shares heartbreak after no-one turns up to son’s birthday party
2021-06-22T16:11:38.000Z
Don’t do TikTok ‘hack’ and put garlic cloves up your nose, doctors beg
2021-06-28T12:19:13.000Z
Viral egg cooking technique is actually really dangerous, experts warn
2021-06-28T14:32:09.000Z
Thousands descend on central London for anti-Government protests
2021-06-26T14:54:25.000Z
Covid denier protests outside marquee, thinking it’s a testing site
2021-06-26T16:16:52.000Z
Employee walks away from teenagers lighting fireworks in shop
2021-06-25T15:16:36.000Z
8 key takeaways from the US Government’s big UFO report
2021-06-26T10:33:16.000Z
All the things that Brexiteers said wouldn’t happen that have happened
2021-06-23T07:54:33.000Z
George Floyd statue defaced with name of white supremacist group
2021-06-25T20:19:01.000Z
Salon trolled with bad reviews after TikToker filmed herself quitting
2021-06-27T15:16:44.000Z
Coca-Cola criticised for banning ‘BLM’ in new personalised label tool
2021-06-24T13:40:47.000Z
Woman pulls knife on man who followed her at night in shocking footage
2021-06-24T12:32:16.000Z
Britney Spears’ boyfriend posted sweet photo after her court hearing
2021-06-24T16:02:34.000Z
Matt Hancock: What is he alleged to have done and what’s the reaction?
2021-06-25T13:57:05.000Z
Man from polygamous family explains what it’s like having 150 siblings
2021-06-23T15:14:02.000Z
Hilarious ‘Pulitzer-worthy’ NYT headline hailed as the best yet
2021-06-22T15:15:05.000Z
Iron Maiden’s Brexiteer singer complains about impact of leaving EU
2021-06-28T13:03:51.000Z
OAN calls for execution of ‘thousands’ who ‘stole’ election from Trump
2021-06-24T16:46:01.000Z
A woman is uninvited from her sister’s wedding over a honeymoon
2021-06-28T15:53:12.000Z
The ‘clues’ that Britney obsessives think she’s used to talk to fans
2021-06-22T22:31:58.000Z
Trump ‘demanded a criminal investigation into SNL comedians’
2021-06-23T16:50:51.000Z
This tree perfectly sums up ‘British pettiness’ between neighbours
2021-06-24T09:35:45.000Z
Man becomes ‘world’s first trillionaire’ after bank glitch gave
2021-06-24T07:30:17.000Z
Man, 20, who walks 17 miles to and from work is gifted a new bike
2021-06-24T16:01:24.000Z
Rudy Giuliani’s son mercilessly mocked for bizarre roadside rant
2021-06-25T10:04:55.000Z
Mysterious drone leads two helicopters on a 100 mph chase for an hour
2021-06-24T15:20:57.000Z
Woman who claimed she had 10 babies admitted to psychiatric ward
2021-06-22T08:46:13.000Z
Bill Burr’s wife tweets fiery comeback after racism accusation
2021-03-16T17:44:48.000Z
Man casually carries on eating wings despite being robbed at gun point
2021-06-28T10:38:11.000Z
Ted Cruz demanded Kamala Harris visit the border, now mad she’s going
2021-06-25T12:15:05.000Z
Ricky Wilson isn’t a Pfizer Chief and we are shocked
2021-06-27T15:34:14.000Z
Italian disgusted after American fiance asks for pineapple on pizza
2021-06-25T15:54:55.000Z
Valedictorian graduation speech ‘cut off’ after speaking on coming out
2021-06-25T15:24:36.000Z
Miami man’s scathing review of British beach has viewers in stitches
2021-06-21T12:42:59.000Z
What it’s like working in Trump’s hotel, according to former staff
2021-02-21T11:23:18.000Z
Twitter defends Dumbarton after ‘Sussexes reject title for Archie’
2021-06-24T07:46:21.000Z
Mum divides TikTok by putting daughters, 5 and 11, on keto diet
2021-06-27T14:28:58.000Z
Staggeringly generous customer leaves $16,000 tip after $38 meal
2021-06-24T12:33:23.000Z
8 things we learned from Britney Spears’ dramatic court appearance
2021-06-24T07:49:57.000Z
Man left heartbroken after discovering his son is actually his uncle
2021-06-21T08:52:02.000Z
Uber nightmare who coughed on driver has handed herself into police
2021-03-15T15:21:37.000Z
Here’s how celebrities have responded to Britney’s plea for freedom
2021-06-24T08:16:40.000Z
Police stop ‘exorcism’ of wooden logs in Home Depot store
2021-06-26T11:51:10.000Z
Woman reveals she is treated differently now she has put on weight
2021-06-25T12:25:07.000Z
Britney Spears sister says she doesn’t rely on the pop singe
2021-06-28T21:04:41.000Z
Matt Hancock becomes instant meme after running away from reporters
2021-05-26T13:58:33.000Z
Ivanka distancing herself from father’s election complaints
2021-06-24T09:10:50.000Z
This is who Trump’s going to throw under the bus next
2021-06-24T15:51:18.000Z
Woman reunited with bartender who saved her from ‘creep’
2021-06-25T16:53:07.000Z
UK government roasted for backing ‘One Britain One Nation’ day
2021-06-23T07:29:47.000Z
Bride knits wedding dress on commute - and finishes it day before
2021-06-24T18:25:05.000Z
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 & a half years–here’s how people reacted
2021-06-25T21:19:19.000Z
BBC correspondent struggles to pronounce Gina Coladangelo’s name
2021-06-25T13:58:41.000Z
Twitter’s responses to this impossibly cut swimsuit are hilarious
2021-06-21T12:13:27.000Z
Backlash after Pakistan PM Imran Khan blames rape victims for clothes
2021-06-25T08:14:26.000Z
YouTuber Daniel Howell broke the internet with this interesting tweet
2021-06-26T10:12:59.000Z
10 top reactions after MoD papers left in soggy heap at bus stop
2021-06-27T08:23:00.000Z
Year 10 school boys asked to rank girls on ‘looks’ and ‘virginity’
2021-06-23T10:18:50.000Z
Journalist has sex during radio interview for swingers club feature
2021-06-02T08:33:26.000Z
Video shows patient charged nearly $3m after hospital stay with Covid
2021-06-25T15:39:34.000Z
Woman finds creepy headless photo inside walls of new house
2021-06-28T08:22:42.000Z
Facebook left stunned as this KFC bucket was far from what it seemed
2021-06-28T17:26:14.000Z
Cashier exposed an old man for claiming short-change, dividing TikTok
2021-06-28T13:49:16.000Z
Trump supporter goes viral in bizarre video of her ranting in her car
2020-11-25T15:39:03.000Z
Man arrested as school meeting descends into chaos
2021-06-26T15:33:17.000Z
Chef sparks debate for hailing ‘bread steak’ as alternative to meat
2021-06-27T11:19:13.000Z
Matt Hancock compared to a ‘zombie’ in a bizarre walking stance
2021-06-08T14:59:52.000Z
Runner gets pipped to finish line in an hilariously unfortunate way
2021-06-22T15:35:11.000Z
Trump is back on Fox News and it was as bad as you would expect
2021-03-17T10:44:09.000Z
Bale’s reaction to Wales Euro 2020 exit has become the perfect meme
2021-06-28T09:23:14.000Z
Professor who helped design Covid vaccine gets standing ovation at Wim
2021-06-28T20:16:20.000Z
Jeremy Corbyn has hilarious response to recent ‘photobomb’ controversy
2021-06-21T08:00:29.000Z
The wild, incredible life of John McAfee in eight parts
2021-06-23T20:46:44.000Z