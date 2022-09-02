She-Hulk: Attorney at Law fans have praised the Marvel show for hilariously mocking comments made by sexist trolls - by including them in the most recent episode.

Despite being just three episodes into the show airing on Disney+, it’s clear the showrunners have had fun with their use of breaking the fourth wall and subtle nods to the real world.

The episode not only saw an unexpected cameo from rapper Megan Thee Stallion but also included another twist by using actual sexist comments made online when She-Hulk was first announced.

As part of a storyline taking place in the Marvel universe, a scene which showed a montage of sexist comments made about She-Hulk in the show took inspiration from comments made by people on Instagram in real life.

The hilarious move was spotted by fans and shared on a She-Hulk fan Twitter page, along with a clip from the scene and Instagram screengrabs of the comments.

The post read: “It seems like Marvel took some inspiration. In 2019 when Marvel announced She-Hulk the comments were spammed with outraged men.

“Even some of the exact words shown in the video. ‘So we have a metoo movement now and all the male heroes are gone?’”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One fan commented: “Nah imagine being called out with an exact copy and paste of you being a t**t.”

Another wrote: “This is very funny and very creative, I love it.”

Someone else said: “Using bigots as content>>>>.”

A new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is released on Disney+ each Thursday.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.