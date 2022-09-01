The Marvel Cinematic Universe has continued its habit of Easter eggs and guest cameos with the inclusion of rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the newest She-Hulk episode, and she claims actor Jameela Jamil is to thank.

Fans of the Disney+ show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, were shocked to see the iconic rapper starring alongside the big green main character – and to see them both twerking.

In an interview with Decider, the show’s head writer Jessica Gao explained that they wanted the viewers to experience a feeling of disbelief.

Gao said: “When we were writing the script, we knew that we needed a famous, beautiful, successful female celebrity for the story to work, but we didn’t know what type [of celebrity].”

She explained that the team on the show began throwing names around and confirmed it was Jameela Jamil, who stars as the show’s villain Titania, who suggested Megan Thee Stallion.

“Jameela was the one who brought up Megan because she knew her from working on Legendary [HBO Max reality show]. The moment we knew that we could get Megan, then we were like, ‘There’s no other discussion, it has to be her.’”

Gao said the team tried not to get their hopes up that the cameo would come to fruition. She explained: “When [Jameela] brought it up, we were like, ‘Don’t say it if it’s not true. Do not tease us with this. Our hearts can’t take it because we love her so much.'”

But, luckily for Gao and the show’s lead actress Tatiana Maslany, the link up happened and it was a dream come true for all involved.

Kat Coiro, who directed the office dance party scene with Maslany and Megan said: “Tatiana is the world’s biggest Megan fan.

“That little twerking scene was actually added to give Tatiana a scene with her. And we learned that Tatiana is a great twerker too. It felt as fun as it looks.”

