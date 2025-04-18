The dangers of ‘SkinnyTok’: Social media’s harmful obsession with thinness

Warning: This feature contains mention of eating disorders

In the fast-moving world of TikTok, trends emerge and fade at lightning speed, but some leave a far more lasting and troubling impact. One such trend is the rise of "SkinnyTok," a niche within the platform where damaging diet culture is thriving.

While some content within this space promotes healthy living through balanced meals, exercise, and mindful portion control, others perpetuate a dangerous narrative that harks back to early 2000s eating disorder culture. The comments section of these videos paints an even darker picture, with messages that encourage hunger suppression, belittle those who indulge, and suggest meal recommendations that are alarmingly insufficient for a child, let alone an adult.

Many have jumped in on the conversation, rightfully slamming the messages as "toxic and damaging," with one viewer urging people not to follow such advice. "I used to think like this too, and it brought me to so many problems and unhealthy and dangerous habits," they wrote.

Another added: "These are all things that I frequently saw on Tumblr in my eating disorder days. 'Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.' Shame should not be a part of this journey."

For obvious reasons, Indy100 will not be resharing the content.

As if this wasn't harmful enough, fat-shaming has reared its ugly head, amplified by the rise of the 'chubby filter.' Users have been encouraged to laugh at the idea of their bodies at a higher weight, with some even calling themselves 'gross' for being perceived as heavier.

However, the filter did not originate as a TikTok effect. It was a filter on CapCut with content being reshared on TikTok and was subsequently removed.

As influencers and everyday users alike chase ever-more unrealistic beauty standards, it often feels as though society is taking a step backwards, revisiting the toxic ideals of thinness that once dominated mainstream media. The impact is felt not just online, but in the way young people, in particular, are shaping their views of their own bodies. And some corners of social media certainly aren't helping.

In 2024, a study set out to examine the psychological effects of the content we consume on social media, specifically TikTok. The experiment involved two groups: one was shown videos that perpetuated harmful beauty standards and disordered eating behaviours, such as young women promoting restrictive diets, offering weight loss tips, and showcasing slim bodies with cinched waists. These videos were paired with content about intense workouts and juice cleanses. The other group was exposed to a completely different type of content – nature clips, cooking videos, animal footage, and comedic skits.

After just seven to eight minutes of watching TikTok videos, both groups were asked to complete surveys on their body image and perceptions of beauty. The results were striking. The group that had watched the diet-centric, appearance-focused content reported a significant decrease in body image satisfaction. More troublingly, they showed an increased internalisation of harmful beauty ideals.

Researchers said: "Our findings indicate that female-identifying TikTok users may experience psychological harm even when explicit pro-anorexia content is not sought out and even when their TikTok use is time-limited in nature."

As social media continues to shape youth culture and influence millions worldwide, platforms' roles in promoting unrealistic beauty standards have garnered increased scrutiny. The rise of "SkinnyTok" and harmful features like the 'chubby filter' have prompted serious concerns about how these trends exacerbate body shaming, particularly for vulnerable users.

Speaking to Tom Quinn, the director of external affairs for Beat, the UK's eating disorder charity, said the potential dangers these trends pose are clear.

"It’s very worrying to see harmful trends gaining traction online. It's difficult to tell what may be causing these filters to become so popular, but we do feel it reflects society's obsession with smaller bodies," he told Indy100.

For those already vulnerable to eating disorders, these trends can be a particularly dangerous trigger. Quinn emphasises that although content like this is not the sole cause of eating disorders, it can contribute to a dangerous cycle for those already struggling.

"Filters that encourage social media users to make fun of people in larger bodies shouldn’t exist – bullying people about their weight or appearance is never acceptable," he said.

The impact on young people is particularly troubling, as social media platforms, TikTok included, continue to foster an environment where unrealistic beauty standards are glorified.

However, Quinn also acknowledges that social media isn’t all harmful and can often offer helpful sources of support from people who champion recovery and provide hope for those currently struggling. Quinn notes that if done sensitively and responsibly, "these can be a really positive influence and can help steer people away from harmful content".

Despite the removal of the 'chubby filter,' Quinn argues that such measures are only a small part of the solution to address such a vast issue, as "platforms have a responsibility to their users and should not allow harmful and damaging content to be uploaded or shared".

The challenge for social media companies is to consistently monitor and remove content that encourages body shaming and unrealistic beauty ideals, creating a safer space for their users.

As for influencers and content creators, their responsibility in shaping the narrative around body image cannot be overstated and the need for greater awareness about the harm that can result from promoting dangerous behaviours, particularly those related to dieting and appearance.

"We'd advise creators to avoid making or sharing content which vulnerable followers might copy, for example, sharing precise weights, calories eaten, or exercise completed. Restrictive eating disorders can be very competitive illnesses, so it wouldn't be unusual for someone unwell to even try and 'out-do' what they see and eat less or exercise more as a consequence," Quinn states.

Finally, Quinn provides crucial advice for parents and guardians concerned about the influence of social media on their children. Open dialogue and a proactive approach are key to ensuring young people are not unduly affected by harmful content.

"We'd encourage you to have an open conversation about the kind of content they're consuming, how it might be affecting them and steps for the future – depending on their age this might take the form of removing access to harmful content or apps, reducing screen time, or encouraging them to take a step away and focus on more positive sources of support," Quinn tells Indy100.

"If you think they may also be unwell with an eating disorder, we'd also encourage you to make them a GP appointment at the very earliest opportunity. Eating disorders are serious but they are treatable and the sooner someone gets the help they need, the better their chances of making a full recovery."

In a world where social media plays an undeniably significant role in shaping perceptions of beauty and self-worth, it’s more important than ever to recognise the profound impact these platforms can have. While TikTok and others can offer spaces for support and positivity, there is still much work to be done to create a healthier, more responsible online environment that values mental health as much as it does physical appearance.

A TikTok representative told Indy100: "We want everyone to feel confident expressing themselves on TikTok exactly as they are – we offer a number of well-being resources and ways to connect with experts right in our app, and have strict rules against body shaming and dangerous weight loss behaviors. To protect teen viewers, we age-restrict content with harmful body ideals."

TikTok is taking steps to address the issue, with policies in place that prohibit content promoting disordered eating or dangerous weight loss behaviours, and tools designed to help users shape what appears on their feeds. Content that idealises certain body types is age-restricted to protect teenage users, and the platform says it interrupts repetitive viewing patterns to reduce overexposure to extreme dieting and fitness content.

While these measures suggest a growing awareness of TikTok’s influence and a commitment to safeguarding its community, the continued presence of trends across social media platforms raises important questions about the effectiveness of enforcement and whether current efforts go far enough in challenging the deeply rooted cultural obsession with thinness that still thrives online.

To protect yourself against seeing such content, there are a number of features to help shape what you see on your FYP. You can also refresh your feed and filter video keywords to block out specific words or hashtags.

If you're worried about your own or someone else's health, you can contact Beat, the UK's eating disorder charity, on 0808 801 0677 or beateatingdisorders.org.uk

If you are in need of urgent help or medical advice for yourself or someone else, please contact 999 or the Samaritans on 116 123 if you or someone else is in immediate danger. If you are looking for medical advice, contact your GP or 111.

If you're in a crisis, please look at their emergency contacts list.