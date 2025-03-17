Why are people mad about the 'Chubby' filter that's trending on TikTok?

We've seen various AI filters trending on TikTok in recent months, from one that turns you into Lego, to another that mimics an iconic Harry Potter scene.

But the latest one making the rounds is a "chubby" filter that edits a person's appearance to make it look like they've put on a significant amount of weight - and it's been swiftly called out by many users on the platform.

Those who have tried the filter out for themselves and posted the results have joked about it motivating them to go to the gym or how they "burst out laughing" seeing the results.





@demi_jane1 #CapCut if this doesn’t scare me into sticking to the gym I don’t know what will 🤣

In the videos, it typically shows the person beforehand in the original photo before it then transitions from the bottom to the top into the digitally altered version, as it displays what the person looks like with the "chubby" filter.

However, people in the comments section of these videos have slammed people for using this filter as it's been branded disrespectful to mock certain body types.

One person wrote: "This trend is actually not ok??? And 'bursting out laughing' wow."

"Mean girl type trend," another person agreed.

A third person posted: "I am the chubby filter IRL and I can't tell you how genuinely soul-destroying it is seeing people use this filter and laughing or being so DISGUSTED by the prospect of being bigger."

"I cannot explain how toxic and disrespectful this trend is. Jumping on a bandwagon for views and likes is one thing, but people need to actually stop and think how much harm this can do to people!" a fourth person commented.

Many have gone on to post videos where they have called out the trend as being "problematic".

"Nah just my real-life body that you're taking the mick out of there girl," TikToker Stella (@stelladventures6) posted with a video of herself in her bikini enjoying the beach. "It's giving mean girl energy."

"A reminder that I live in this body, it's my home and thanks to trends like that I want to cover it up."

@stelladventures6 It’s giving mean girl and it needs to stop ✋ #chubbyfilter #body #bodyconfidence

















"This is people's reality and you're taking the p*** out of it - why have we gone back so many years? Are we going back to the 2000s?" creator Sadie Bass (@sadiebass16) said in her video and added how the filter "makes me want to scream."

@sadiebass16 Literally when did we start body shaming again? Why are we going backwards in 2025!!! #chubbyfilter #bodyshaming #bodyimage





"The same people who using this 'AI chubby filter' for a trend are the exact same people who take the p*** out of plus size people every single day and don't give a s***. Why are we making it a trend?" TikToker Amelia Hartley ( @ameliahartleyofficial ) shared.

In the caption, she added: "This ai chubby filter trend has to stop."

@ameliahartleyofficial This ai chubby filter trend has to stop













"What the f*** is going on with this 'this is what I would like chubby AI filter?" TikToker Saff Michaelis (@overfilteredovereaten) said.

In the caption, she added: "The AI chubby filter: It’s not funny or lighthearted and anyone who claims that it is is either naive to the origin of the trend or the aspirations of people using the feature (flattery on being a smaller size/ fat shaming people who aren’t that creators current size) OR they have used the filter for their page and are playing dumb to the comments because it might have given them a few new followers or likes on their profile.

The TikToker concluded: "Sick. Stop doing it."









@overfilteredovereaten The AI chubby filter: It’s not funny or lighthearted and anyone who claims that it is is either naive to the origin of the trend or the aspirations of people using the feature (flattery on being a smaller size/ fat shaming people who aren’t that creators current size) OR they have used the filter for their page and are playing dumb to the comments because it might have given them a few new followers or likes on their profile. Sick. Stop doing it. A morning rant on my top line thoughts because I don’t know WHY my algorithm is pushing this trend on me as a creator who has always spoken out to the opposite effect. #aitrend #chubbytrend #ana #stop #notfunny #recovery #naive





Elsewhere, TikTok's 'March Theory' on breakups explains why you might get dumped this month, and TikTok has convinced Americans the UK has a ‘tea alarm’ every day.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.