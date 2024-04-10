Something to crow about: Bird learns to mimic car sirens at police workshop

A bird mimicking the sound of a police siren confused officers with its convincing impression.

Police officers at Thames Valley Police spotted the bird making the noises outside the Roads Policing base in Bicester, Oxfordshire.

The team filmed the moment the bird started tweeting before replicating the sound of a police siren.

The video shows a police car parked in a bay outside the Roads Policing base before panning to the bird, sat in a tree, mimicking the sound.

The 46 second clip captures the bird mimicking the police siren twice after it learned to copy the noise, which left officers and Bicester residents “confused”.

Thames Valley Police shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, and warned followers the footage is “100% real and not a late April Fools joke”.

Police officers spotted the bird making the noises outside the Roads Policing base in Bicester, Oxfordshire (Thames Valley Police/PA)

It also wrote on X: “Officers at our Roads Policing base in Bicester have been left a little confused this week, after finding out one of their resident birds has learnt to mimic the sound of a police siren!

“From our workshops that test out the two tone tune to officers deploying to jobs, this little fella has been sat patiently observing the noise to recreate it!”

The video, which was posted on Wednesday, has gained more than 5,000 views on X.