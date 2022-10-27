A mom in South Carolina who had to have both her arms amputated after she was attacked by three pit bulls in March has been arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.

According to a report from The State, authorities informed the outlet that Kyleen Waltman, 39, was caught during a traffic stop in Abbeville County.

Police said they discovered 8.3 grams of meth in her purse.

After Waltman was informed that she was under arrest, the report noted that she allegedly confessed to having 7.2 grams more of the substance in her pockets.

Officers also said that a passenger in the car named Jeffrey Wayne Bond was also arrested after allegedly admitting to having some meth in his pocket.

Waltman and Bond were booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center.

Waltman's arms were amputated to the shoulder after she was attacked by the dogs on a sidewalk in the city of Columbia.

She also lost her vocal cords.

According toThe New York Post, Waltman's sister Amy Wynne revealed that she was anguished to learn that she couldn't get prosthetic limbs because her wounds were so severe.

In April, Waltman was released from the hospital after experiencing over a dozen surgeries, as noted by The Slate.

Following the attack, which gained national attention, Wynne created a GoFundMe campaign to seek help for her sister's medical expenses.

As of Thursday afternoon (27 October), over 6,200 people donated over $310,100 to the fundraiser.

Wynne posted the campaign's latest update on 4 October, writing that Waltman and her mother were trying to work with insurance to help cover an out-of-state surgery. But the company seems not to want to help.

"She is doing well, but there is one problem. We finally got her on Medicaid, and she had surgery on the 22nd of September. Now her insurance is not going to help pay for her surgery or her arms; she is really depressed about," Waltman's mom texted Wynne, according to the update.

She added: "I have helped her out for over six months. I am wore out."

Justin Minor, 36, the owner of the dogs that attacked Waltman, was charged with three counts of owning dangerous animals attacking a human, allowing dangerous animals off his property without restraint, and a rabies violation.

As explained in The Slate, all three dogs were euthanised. Eight other canines were taken from Minor's house and sent to rescues.

Wynne said Waltman was a waitress and mom to three children, a 21-year-old son and 18- and 17-year-old daughters. She is also the grandma to a newborn baby girl.

