Sylvanian Drama has become one of TikTok's favourite parody accounts, with the toys of our childhoods being embroiled in scandal and far-fetched storylines for our entertainment.

The rabbit family husband having an affair with the cat family wife? A murder among the deer? We no longer need reality TV, consider us invested in the fictional characters of yesteryear.

However, if you're an avid watcher of the account, you may well have noticed that things have been rather quiet in 2025, and that's because the creator behind it has been involved in a lawsuit with Sylvanian Families' parent company, Epoch.

Thea Von Engelbrechten, from Kildare, Ireland, is the name behind Sylvanian Drama, which she launched in 2021 but since April 2025 she's been caught up in a legal battle with Epoch claiming her videos cause "irreparable injury" to their "reputation".

According to the Irish Independent, they're also coming for her over copyright-related issues, including “creating, publishing, and disseminating online advertising videos” thanks to her brand deals with the likes of Marc Jacobs and Netflix.

Now, three months on from the initial filing, settlement talks are reportedly in the works.

“The parties will be in a better position to address the legal and factual issues, including Ms Von Engelbrechten’s defences in the case after Ms Von Engelbrechten files an answer,” the filing said.

Thea now has until 8 August to respond, with a pretrial conference set for 14 August.

Finding out the reason the account has been so quiet, fans of Sylvanian Drama were quick to claim that the resurgence in popularity of Sylvanian Families toys must've been at least part-powered by the parody persona.

"This is the opposite of what the company should have done. They should have hired her to make skits for them instead of trying to stop her", one person wrote.

"She literally kept them relevant", another added.

Naturally, neither Epoch, Sylvanian Drama, or Thea herself have commented on the lawsuit, but here's to hoping the world's favourite TikTok account can get back to business soon.

