Stamps showcase some of UK’s most striking waterfalls

Royal Mail has unveiled images of 10 stamps that showcase some of the UK’s most spectacular waterfalls.

The stamps feature photography of waterfalls across the UK, which Royal Mail says captures the power and beauty of some of the country’s most dramatic natural landscapes.

The waterfalls shown on the stamps are: Rogie Falls; Pollnagollum Cave; Aysgarth Falls; Pistyll Rhaeadr; Becky Falls; Hardraw Force; Rhaeadr y Graig Lwyd/Conwy Falls; Fairy Pools of Glen Brittle; High Force; and Ess-na-Larach.

Fairy Pools of Glen Brittle in Glenbrittle on the Isle of Skye (Royal Mail/PA) PA Media - Royal Mail

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “The British Isles are rich in natural beauty and these stamps highlight some of the UK’s most striking waterfalls in all four nations.

“They showcase the richness of our natural environment which has been shaped by water over thousands of years.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from Friday.