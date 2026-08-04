PS6 LIVE: Sony bullish about its gaming hardware being 'more affordable'

Sony has been bullish about its hardware being "more affordable" than high-end gaming PCs.

While Sony has yet to officially announce the PS6, bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind".

Recent rumours suggest Sony could launch the PlayStation 6 alongside a handheld device, with leaks pointing to upgraded hardware specifications, AI-powered features, improved graphics and key performance upgrades.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below for all the latest PlayStation 6 release date rumours, price predictions, hardware leaks, specs, Sony announcements and breaking news as they happen.

Sony bullish about its gaming hardware being 'more affordable' Sony has been very bullish about its gaming hardware being "more affordable" than high-end gaming PCs. Lin Tao, Sony's chief financial officer, was asked during a recent earnings call how PlayStation's hardware would differentiate from PC with Sony choosing to stop the production of physical discs for games releasing from January 2028 onwards. She replied: "Compared to the high-end gaming PC, our product is more affordable. "We don't feel that the disc itself is a strong factor for differentiation. Going forward, we can coexist peacefully with PC games."

Sony confirms key PlayStation 6 update Sony has confirmed a key update on the next generation of its gaming hardware, expected to be the PlayStation 6. During a recent earnings call, Lin Tao, Sony's chief financial officer, said: "Operating income increased 37 per cent year-on-year to JPY 202 billion, primarily due to the impact of US tariff refunds, partially offset by an increase in costs, including investment for the next generation platform and restructuring costs." Sony previously said the next generation is "top of mind" and from these remarks, Sony continues to invest in next-gen hardware.

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