Trump was asked about AI issues - and people think his response says a lot

Donald Trump was asked about whether his administration was concerned about artificial intelligence issues. Based on his response, people think he has no real idea what the question was about.

Whether we like it or not, AI has seemingly infiltrated its way into our lives and our technology without anybody really understanding what its complete capabilities are.

It recently emerged that, during testing, both OpenAI and Anthropic’s models hacked other companies’ systems, sparking debates about the security of AI and the lack of a legal framework and defences in regards to the constantly-developing tech.

Onboard Air Force One US president Trump was questioned on the topic of the AI models going rogue, but based on his response, not many people are convinced he knows anything about it.

“Will the US do anything to address OpenAI and Anthropic’s models hacking other systems?” Trump was asked by a reporter.

Trump replied: “It could be, yes. We’re very much involved in that. We have a big stake in that. So does the world. So, we’re looking at it.”

One critic said: “He doesn’t even understand the question. You might well ask a toddler these questions.”

Another argued: “Clueless is as clueless does.”

Someone else suggested: “He has no idea what the reporter is asking.”





One person mocked: “This inspires confidence. Was worried, but now at ease.”





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