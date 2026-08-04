GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 'imminent' after key Rockstar Games 'clue' spotted

GTA 6 trailer 3 is speculated to be imminent after a key Rockstar Games 'clue' has been spotted.

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are live ahead of its release on 19 November with standard and ultimate editions available. Those who pre-order the game can pre-load it from 12 November.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to closely track all things Rockstar for news on trailer 3, including its next announcement, gameplay, screenshots and map rumours.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 3 rumours, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories and release date news as they happen.

Reaction to NateTheHate's latest comments Redditors in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit have been reacting to industry insider NateTheHate's comments about GTA 6 as he said on X / Twitter: "I expect Rockstar will follow a similar marketing pattern as they have in the past; but I think we'll get a meaningful look at GTA 6 during its next appearance." On the Reddit post, Prior_Ice1672 said: "I would f*****g hope so. We're three months out and we haven't seen a second of actual gameplay." BabylonianWeeb said: "Rockstar released gameplay trailer for GTA 5 and RDR2 two months before the release so I except the same with GTA 6." TheSwampThing1990 said: "Can't wait to see some systems." MyImpressionsAreLame said: "Everything he's said about GTA 6 in the last week has been so inconsequential and obvious. This is the same guy who swears that RDR2 port for current gen is arriving any day now." shrewdy said: "At this stage, if they don't show a another trailer this week before the Take-Two financial call, I wouldn't be surprised if they just held off for another few weeks and just do the extended gameplay reveal as their next showing."

Former Rockstar Games dev 'would not be shocked' by another release date delay A former Rockstar dev 'would not be shocked' if there's yet another GTA 6 delay Rockstar Games A former Rockstar Games developer has said based on his experience at the studio, he "would not be shocked" if there is another GTA 6 release date delay. Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled to release on 19 November. Pre-orders for the game went live at the end of June with standard and ultimate editions of the game available.

Although pre-orders opened, there is always still the possibility of a delay for final polishing and bug fixing to ensure the game is in the best state it can be ahead of release. Indy100 put some questions to former Rockstar Games animator Mike York, via covers.com, and when asked about his confidence in GTA 6's current release date, he said he "would not be shocked at all" if there does end up being another GTA 6release date delay. Read the full story here.

Still no Rockstar Games Bilibili post The usual window for Rockstar Games posting on Chinese social media platform Bilibili has come and gone without any update from the studio. Usually, hours before Rockstar Games shares updates about its games on Western social media platforms such as X / Twitter and Instagram, it shares a post on Bilibili, the Chinese social media platform - typically unless there is a universal announcement of some sort. Rockstar not posting yet was already swelling speculation about GTA 6 trailer 3 and that will continue to grow now that Rockstar's normal posting window on the platform has come and gone. Again, this is all speculation and no GTA 6 trailer 3 details have yet been officially confirmed.

Insider expects 'meaningful look at GTA 6 during its next appearance' Renowned gaming industry insider NateTheHate has said he thinks there will be a "meaningful look at GTA 6 during its next appearance". On X / Twitter, he was asked if "there is a possibility we might not get a trailer 3 but straight to a gameplay trailer". And in response, NateTheHate said: "I expect Rockstar will follow a similar marketing pattern as they have in the past; but I think we'll get a meaningful look at GTA 6 during its next appearance." That seems to imply that GTA 6 trailer 3 could contain a first official look at gameplay but no details have yet been officially confirmed about GTA 6 trailer 3.

GTA 6 trailer 3 'imminent' after key Rockstar Games 'clue' spotted Speculation about GTA 6 trailer 3 being imminent is gaining even more traction after a key Rockstar Games 'clue' was spotted on social media. Usually, hours before Rockstar Games shares updates about its games on Western social media platforms such as X / Twitter and Instagram, it shares a post on Bilibili, the Chinese social media platform - typically unless there is a universal announcement of some sort. Rockstar usually posts on Tuesdays but it's been spotted the studio has not posted on Bilibili today (Tuesday 4 August), sparking speculation there could be some sort of announcement later today, such as trailer 3 or new gameplay details. This comes ahead of a Take-Two earnings call on Friday (7 August) at 1pm BST (8am ET / 5am PT) as Take-Two's portfolio of studios, including Rockstar Games and 2K, has a history of making announcements or sharing updates to drive interest and investment in the company. Renowned gaming industry insider NateTheHate has also said: "It's August. In due time, we'll get the update people seek." To be clear, this is all speculation and GTA 6 trailer 3 details have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Take-Two investor does not expect detailed pre-order data from earnings call Alec Boccanfuso, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds which invests in Take-Two Interactive, has shared what he's looking for from the upcoming Take-Two earnings call - and what he's expecting. "The real focus is GTA 6," he said. "I don't expect them to give hard pre-order numbers (pre-orders went live 25 June, which falls within this quarter) but I'd expect CEO Strauss Zelnick to say something positive, along the lines of being 'encouraged' by early demand, consistent with what analytics firms and distributors have been saying. "Also worth watching for any update on marketing campaign timing as he's said it will look meaningfully different from how they marketed GTA 5 and will start 'this summer' which we're nearing the end of... "One other thing to flag - Friday's call is before market open, which is highly unusual for them (last time was in 2019). Probably not significant but worth noting, could be a way for investors to digest any major announcements from earlier in the week (such as start of a marketing push). "The Q1 '27 print likely won't be the focus for investors. Guidance points to a small YoY decline this quarter and while a miss could pressure the stock, I don't think that's what people are focused on here. "Bottom line - the quarterly print likely isn't the main event, we and the street are watching for commentary on demand, marketing timing and reaffirmation of the 19 November launch date (as well as any guidance updates)." Take-Two's next earnings call is on Friday (7 August) at 1pm BST (8am ET / 5am PT).

GTA 6 trailer 3 hope fuelled by renowned insider Hope that GTA 6 trailer 3 could be imminent has been fuelled by renowned gaming industry insider NateTheHate. When asked for "any GTA 6 updates" on X / Twitter, he replied: "It's August. In due time, we'll get the update people seek." It's rather cryptic but could point to GTA 6 marketing ramping up this month, including trailer 3.

GTA 6 trailer 3 'imminent' with Rockstar Games announcement expected Trailer 3?? 👀

by u/PeaceProfessional430 in GTA6 Fans are speculating GTA 6 trailer 3 could be imminent as a Rockstar Games announcement is expected by gamers this week. That's because the last GTA Online update shared last week covered updates for the next two weeks and there is a Take-Two Interactive earnings call happening on Friday (7 August). The call itself is at a different time to normal too. This week's call starts at 1pm BST (8am ET / 5am PT) and they don't usually start until 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT). Take-Two's portfolio of studios, including Rockstar and 2K, have a history of sharing updates around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. There hasn't been anything officially confirmed by Rockstar about any GTA 6 announcements this week but that has not stopped the ongoing rumour mill. Redditor PeaceProfessional430 reposted a X / Twitter post from @GTAVI_Countdown about Take-Two's upcoming earnings call being an "important one", noting "timing is unusual" and that it "takes place right before Rockstar's usual posting time", in the GTA 6 Subreddit with the title: "Trailer 3?? 👀" While the post has 1.6k upvotes at the time of writing, given there's been plenty of hope about announcements that have not come to fruition before, there is some skepticism among fans too. Roox4 said: "If we get a trailer, I'm definitely going to watch it. If not, I'm definitely not going to watch it." HedgehogAway6454 said: "Tuesday: 20 per cent off on can of beans in Red Dead Online. Thusday: 2x money on pizza delivery in GTA Online." zfighters8103 said: "RDR Online post." ExternalBuilder said: "I'm tired man lmao 🥀" TinuvaMoros said: "My tinfoil hat is trailer drops on the monday after, that makes it 100 days to GTA 6."

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