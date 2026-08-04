US president Donald Trump has come under fire for a “plug” name-dropping a public company that happened to be run by people who support him.

Trump name-dropped a company in person during an Oval Office event. But, while there’s no indication he has stocks in it, people have taken issue with what is perceived as an abuse of his power by promoting individual companies.

Speaking about “brand new” grass that is allegedly going to replace the grass in all parks, Trump said: “The best grass you can get. Scotts, you know Scotts? Scotts Miracle-Gro, they’re doing it. They do great grass, what can I tell you. I got to give him a plug because they did the White House for free. ‘Sir’ – a friend of mine, a guy that… he’s terrific – ‘We’d like to give you new grass at the White House’. I said, ‘I’ll take it. How much?’ He said, ‘Free’. ‘I’ll take it’.”

Scotts Miracle-Gro is the same company that committed $1 million to restoring the South Lawn of the White House following Trump’s controversial UFC event.

According to the tracking website “ Big Beautiful Boycott ”, Scotts Miracle-Gro’s recently former CEO James Hagedor described himself as a “major fan” of Trump and the company has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump’s election campaigns.

Governor Newsom Press Office, wrote: “This WH press conference is sponsored by…”

“And there it is …” another posted alongside a screen grab that appears to show the stock price of SMG going up.

Another argued: “Not only is the White House for sale, it's incredibly cheap.”

Someone else said: “Cool now I’ll never buy this product again!”

One person mocked: “And now a word from one of our sponsors…”

Indy100 has reached out to the White House for comment.

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