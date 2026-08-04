First look at Fallout Season 3 TV show set 'revealed'

A first look at one of the sets from the upcoming Fallout Season 3 has been 'revealed', according to a post on social media.

Season 3 of Prime Video's hit video game adaptation is in production after being given the green light back in May 2025, months before Season 2 released.

Season 3 will see Aaron Paul join the cast, with Ella Purnell (Lucy McLean), Walton Goggins (The Ghoul) and Aaron Moten (Maximus) all reprising their roles.

And what's claimed to be a first look at one of the sets from Fallout Season 3 has been posted in the Fallout Subreddit.

A Redditor posted three photos with the title: "Fallout Season 3 filming."

The post caption added: "Caught them filming at the national history museum in LA!!!"

And others have been commenting with their thoughts on what the photos appear to show.

One said: "Wow this is really cool, the Order of the Quill (Subdivision of the Brotherhood of Steel) would absolutely be occupied within this. I wonder what they are doing."

A second commented: "There was a 'teen librarian scribe' casting call recently, which must be connected to this. I'm guessing this will be a new chapter that's more focused on books than strictly technology."

"Just realised it's likely the Order of the Quill logo, the division in charge of knowledge preservation, archival, development, among other things of every chapter," a third said. "If that ends up being the case, wow the writers really digged way deep into the lore since that is really obscure lore about the BoS."

A fourth added: "I'm going to guess they are doing filming for the BOS Captial Wasteland and this could be inside the old Captial Building or one of the other Neo Roman style buildings in DC."

"Maybe some sort of BOS archive or something, maybe related to Liberty Prime copy," speculated a fifth.

These images have not been officially confirmed.

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