Man pulls gun on Starbucks staff because his bagel didn’t have cream cheese

We’ve all had times when a missing food item or ingredient in a cafe has made us a bit irritated.

Maybe we’ve tutted. Maybe we’ve even complained - politely of course. But pulling out a gun in Starbucks because a bagel is missing cream cheese? Too far.

It has been reported that a Florida man, Omar Wright, pulled out a gun in Starbucks after a member of staff got his order wrong.

Local 10 News reports the man screamed at a 23-year-old member of staff because of the missing cream cheese. When she asked whether he’d paid for it, police say Wright pulled out his gun.

Reacting to the incident, Miami Gardens Chief of Police, Delma Noel-Pratt, who just so happened to be the member of staff’s mother told the press she was upset by the incident.

“She felt in fear of her life,” Noel-Pratt said. “It was upsetting to me to know that someone would go to that extreme not having cream cheese on his bagel.”

Meanwhile, according to an arrest report, Wright denied threatening Noel-Pratt’s daughter. He said he grabbed onto his gun because it was coming out of his pocket, as you do.

Starbucks released a statement, saying: “We were concerned to learn about this incident that occurred on Wednesday at one of our Miami Gardens stores. The safety of our partners (employees) and customers is always our top priority, and we are grateful to learn that no one was injured.”

Needless to say, people thought it was a pretty bizarre story:

We guess some people just really love cream cheese.