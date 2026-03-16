Stars reimagined as 10-year-olds to mark 75th anniversary of Dennis The Menace

Harry Styles, Claudia Winkleman, King Charles and Angry Ginge have been reimagined as 10-year-olds to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Dennis The Menace.

They all appear in a special commemorative issue of the Beano, which features 75 of the world’s “most legendary creative mischief makers” – all voted for by children.

Other famous names include: Rowan Atkinson, Lady Gaga, Stormzy, Sir Elton John and the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Claudia Winkleman, KSI, Elton John and Freddie Mercury are featured in the special anniversary edition (Beano/PA) PA Media - Beano

The collectible edition features the longest fold-out cover in Beano history.

All 75 mini mischief makers appear together on the eight-page fold-out, bringing to life an epic street birthday party for Dennis.

The anniversary comic champions reading for fun as the most mischievous thing children can do, in support of the National Year of Reading.

Research commissioned by Beano shows that both children and adults agree that great mischief makers share three core traits: humour, creativity and imagination.

Ant and Dec are also captured in cartoon form (Beano/PA) PA Media - Beano

Mike Stirling, director of mischief at Beano, said: “Dennis is forever 10, and for 75 years he’s reminded us that being a kid is the best thing ever.

“He has sparked mischief, laughter and a love of reading for fun in every generation since 1951.

“Childhood can feel quite serious these days, and this celebration is all about reminding us all that a bit of creative mischief superpowers childhood at its best.”

Social media star Mr Beast also appears in the special issue (Beano/PA)

As part of the celebrations, 2026 has been declared Beano’s Year of Mischief.

Beano was first published in 1938 and is still created every week in its original Dundee headquarters and printed in the UK.

The comic has entertained generations of children over its 87-year history, with characters including: Minnie the Minx; The Bash Street Kids; and Roger the Dodger.

Dennis made his first appearance in Beano issue 452 on March 17 1951.

The Dennis The Menace 75th Anniversary issue of Beano is on sale from Tuesday.