Here's what Trump served the King and Queen at the White House

The full menu for the White House banquet has been revealed as US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla as part of their US state visit on Tuesday evening.

The dinner honoured the relationship between the UK and the US and came alongside the King’s speech, which thanked Mr Trump for a “wonderful dinner” and touched on the two countries’ “moments of difficulty”.

The menu contained many classic French dishes, including a Dover sole meuniere and potatoes pave, and elements of the banquet presentation were chosen to reflect “the long and enduring friendship” between the UK and the US.

A spring theme was also echoed throughout the dinner, with fresh seasonal flowers on the table that were said by a White House spokesman to have been “inspired by the beauty of English gardens”.

The menu for the State Dinner during the King and Queen’s visit to the US (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved - Alex Brandon

The first course was a garden vegetable veloute, which is a creamy French soup that can be served hot or cold.

It was accompanied by a simple hearts of palm salad and finished with crispy toasted shallots and micro mint.

For the second course, the diners enjoyed spring herb ravioli pasta filled with ricotta cheese and morel mushrooms in a light parmesan sauce, the dish also used herbs from the White House kitchen garden

The third course was another classic French dish, a Dover sole meuniere, where the fish is lightly dusted in flour and pan-fried in nutty brown butter, served with spring ramps, which are also known as wild leeks or wood garlic.

The dish came with flat-pod snow peas and potatoes pave, a French side dish consisting of thinly sliced potatoes pressed into a cube with cream and butter and then fried, all served with a parsley oil.

For dessert, guests received a beehive shaped chocolate gateau with a White House honey and vanilla bean cremeux custard.

There was also a French almond sponge cake, also known as almond jaconde, and creme fraiche ice cream topped with a brown butter crumble.

The decor and flowers were said to be ‘inspired by the beauty of English gardens’, according to the White House (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

The hand-painted menu featured gold writing welcoming the King and Queen to the banquet.

Wines were selected to complement the courses, including the Hopkins Riesling Heritage 2024, the Penner-Ash Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2022, and the Newton Chardonnay Unfiltered 2022.

A White House spokesperson said the wine choices honoured “the shared heritage and enduring friendship between the United States and the United Kingdom”.

Evening entertainment also included performances by United States military musicians.

The menu in full read:

First course: garden vegetable veloute, hearts of palm salad, toasted shallots, micro mint.

Second course: spring herb ravioli, ricotta cheese, morel mushrooms, light parmesan emulsion.

Third course: Dover sole meuniere, spring ramps, snow peas, potatoes pave, parsley oil.

Fourth course: White House honey and vanilla bean cremeux, flourless chocolate gateau, almond jaconde, creme fraiche ice cream.