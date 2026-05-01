Hogwarts Legacy free to download but you need to be quick - here's how

Hogwarts Legacy is available to download for free right now at the time of writing - but you'll have to be quick as it's not available for very long.



Hogwarts Legacy first released in 2023 and it became the best selling title of the year such was its huge popularity. The game was critically acclaimed too.

But for those who haven't yet played it, or want an excuse to play it through again on a different platform, it's available as a free download right now.

Here's everything you need to know about how you can download Hogwarts Legacy for free.

Hogwarts Legacy is free to download right now - for a limited time / Avalanche Software, Portkey Games, Warner Bros

How can I download Hogwarts Legacy for free?

To celebrate 25 years of the Harry Potter franchise, Hogwarts Legacy is available to add to your library, download and keep on PC through the Epic Games store.

Players will need an Epic Games account to redeem the freebie. Once an account has been set up, or if you already have one, simply go to the Hogwarts Legacy store page and click 'get'.

And voila! Hogwarts Legacy will be added to your library and you'll be able to download and play the game.

How long is Hogwarts Legacy available for free?

You'll need to be quick - Hogwarts Legacy is available for free until Sunday (3 May) at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT.

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