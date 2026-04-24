Trump appears to fall asleep again in White House meeting as critics call out MAGA

Not for the first time during his second term as president, Donald Trump has once again appeared to doze off in front of the media.

A big part of Trump's criticism of Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election was the nickname "Sleepy Joe" - but Trump, 79, appeared to snooze while the world was watching.

It came during a deal with drug company Regeneron on Thursday afternoon (23 April), after Trump had spoken about US healthcare.

Trump appearing to fall asleep in important meetings has become a running theme of his second term – with more than a dozen instances . In fact, it got the meme treatment after one high profile moment at the end of last year.

Commentators on social media were quick to react.

One said: "The most shocking thing about this is that Trump falling asleep in public at the age of 79 is a very regular occurrence, and yet the same journalists that tweeted weekly about Biden’s age & fitness just don’t really care."









Another said: "It really is shortsighted to use sleepy as an insult when you’re this close to being 80."

"Trump loses the war against wokeness," another joked.









Harry Sisson said: "Trump fell asleep in the Oval Office again today and it barely got any coverage because it happens so often.

"We’re so cooked."

"absolutely pathetic

MAGA, where you at?" another said.





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