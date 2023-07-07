'Stoneos' weed cookies banned for looking like Oreos

Six cannabis cookie companies including "Stoneos" have been told to stop because their packaging looks too much like foods that children love, like Oreos.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said the FTC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent cease and desist letters over concerns that children may want to try them.

The "Double Stuf Stoneo", made by "Dabisco", "Jolly Rancher Gummies Sours", and "Cheetos Crunchy XXTRA Flamin' Hot" were all slapped on the wrist for not making it clear their products contained THC, and for looking similar to existing products.

The letter said the FDA had received more than 125 reports of children or adults who experienced adverse effects from a THC consumable from Jan. 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022. "Ten of the reports specifically mention the edible product to be a copycat of popular foods," the letter said.

"You must immediately cease marketing edible Delta-8 THC products that imitate conventional foods using advertising or packaging that is likely to be appealing to young children," the letter said.

Oh dear...

