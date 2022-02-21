Just days after Storm Eunice and Dudley hit the UK and caused widespread chaos, Storm Franklin has arrived and is hammering the UK with heavy wind and rain.

Northern Ireland and parts of Yorkshire are particularly affected by flooding, and the weather is also affecting train travel with Network Rail warning of "severe disruption" to travellers.

The highest wind gust speeds on Monday morning reached 79mph in Capel Curig in Wales, and 78mph in Orlock Head, Northern Ireland, and the Met issued two weather warnings, an amber warning for wind in Northern Ireland, which expired this morning, and a milder yellow warning for wind covering Wales, Northern Ireland, most of England and parts of south-west Scotland.

Speaking to PA, energy minister Greg Hand said the government will learn from these storms. He said:

"What we do after each storm is we have a lessons learned process, both the Department for Business and Ofgem, the regulator.

"Quite often very significant lessons do get learned: the 105 emergency number for power outages was a lesson learned from a previous storm."

He said power outages were a "horrible thing" to happen to households.

"I admire the resilience that people have shown, I admire the incredible efforts being put in by engineers and other support workers, both here locally and across the UK," he added.

