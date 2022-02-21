Just days after Storm Eunice and Dudley hit the UK and caused widespread chaos, Storm Franklin has arrived and is hammering the UK with heavy wind and rain.
Northern Ireland and parts of Yorkshire are particularly affected by flooding, and the weather is also affecting train travel with Network Rail warning of "severe disruption" to travellers.
The highest wind gust speeds on Monday morning reached 79mph in Capel Curig in Wales, and 78mph in Orlock Head, Northern Ireland, and the Met issued two weather warnings, an amber warning for wind in Northern Ireland, which expired this morning, and a milder yellow warning for wind covering Wales, Northern Ireland, most of England and parts of south-west Scotland.
Speaking to PA, energy minister Greg Hand said the government will learn from these storms. He said:
"What we do after each storm is we have a lessons learned process, both the Department for Business and Ofgem, the regulator.
"Quite often very significant lessons do get learned: the 105 emergency number for power outages was a lesson learned from a previous storm."
He said power outages were a "horrible thing" to happen to households.
"I admire the resilience that people have shown, I admire the incredible efforts being put in by engineers and other support workers, both here locally and across the UK," he added.
As the storm continues, here are 12 photos and videos of it in action:
Storm Franklin and Big waves at Malin Head today \n\nPhoto by @PatrykSadowski_\n\n#StormFranklin #weather #wind #storm #ireland #donegal #wave #oceanpic.twitter.com/j8Wbg02iJO— Donegal Weather Channel (@Donegal Weather Channel) 1645392245
This is our communal garden for my block of flats. #StormEunice #stormfranklinpic.twitter.com/KLwQG25imP— Sarah (@Sarah) 1645433211
Another sleepless night ahead for Mica/Pyrite homeowners \n\nWith the soundtrack of howling wind whistling through cracks, snaps & bangs from the house moving. Homeowners fear the next gust could blow another piece of their house off \n\n#micaredress #StormFranklinpic.twitter.com/lNhamwzEpm— Mica Redress (@Mica Redress) 1645387661
The 9th hole at Didsbury Golf Club. #stormfranklin #manchesterpic.twitter.com/ZVn3jLtWqd— Nick Garnett (@Nick Garnett) 1645432234
A quick iPhone shot of Storm Franklin in Co. Mayo. Sensational seascapes. (From a very safe distance) #StormFranklin #comayo #ireland Feel free to share.pic.twitter.com/wNZPaJzk6F— Elaine Farrell (@Elaine Farrell) 1645370348
This was clacton on sea 5 minutes Ago #StormEunice #stormfranklin #Clacton #stormpic.twitter.com/ARyuiTF4Kq— Shutts (@Shutts) 1645385400
Pints by candlelight \n#StormFranklin #CillChiar\u00e1in #Connemara #Galway #WildAtlanticWaypic.twitter.com/0BdjgE3jal— Michael Coyne (@Michael Coyne) 1645382881
Heavy rains brought by #StormFranklin mean #RotherhamCentral will now remain closed until at least Tuesday.\n\n Please continue to check before you travel with @nationalrailenq \n\n 13:00 17:00pic.twitter.com/XTCPvfvdbY— Leeds City Station (@Leeds City Station) 1645377678
Once again a storm is nigh, #StormFranklin \nAnd we\u2019re in a rush. \n*Feeding the hay and ration in the bottom of the rush-bobs does prevent it become instantly sodden or blowing away* pic.twitter.com/E1Q9ScUbUK— YorkshireShepherdess (@YorkshireShepherdess) 1645377893
#StormFranklin hits the Crescent #Portstewartpic.twitter.com/9mQ81LR7gB— Sheila's of Portstewart \ud83c\udf6d\ud83c\udf6c\ud83c\udf6b (@Sheila's of Portstewart \ud83c\udf6d\ud83c\udf6c\ud83c\udf6b) 1645399199
Seems I might not need to go far to report on flooding this morning. \n#stormfranklinpic.twitter.com/omeksbkVvC— Rob Windscheffel (@Rob Windscheffel) 1645430136
As #StormFranklin batters the North & appears far worse than Eunice\nAs we wait for a gondola at a train station\nThis is when we remember that the Govt & national media is based in London & doesn\u2019t care much\nKeep Safepic.twitter.com/5ZmoZnMmFp— nazir afzal (@nazir afzal) 1645429118
