Storm Eunice has ripped through Northern Europe this past week and social media is stunned at all the damage it's caused. From flooding a ferry in Germany to ripping off the roof of The O2 Arena, people have tried to make light of the serious situation through memes.
On Friday, parts of the O2 arena's roof were blown off by Eunice's high-powered wind gusts, leaving some areas torn to shreds as they hold on for dear life.
With winds hitting up to 80mph, The Metropolitan Police issued a red alert for London and asked residents to stay home if they can.
So what more is there to do at home than making memes?
Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Given how The O2 looks currently, people couldn't help but compare the torn bits to hysterical things.
Every straight man has a pair of boxers that looks like this around the elastic waistbandpic.twitter.com/iFQk7PVG4V— Mollie Goodfellow (@Mollie Goodfellow) 1645198448
The O2 having it\u2019s Katy Perry moment. #StormEunicepic.twitter.com/Ln8V15caeg— Joe Gilmore (@Joe Gilmore) 1645197957
The 02 really is just a giant tent. And it\u2019s being shreddedpic.twitter.com/Y39W1VsZi1— Rachael Venables (@Rachael Venables) 1645188660
Ironically enough, The O2's official Twitter bio says, "Not just a tent." Unfortunately, it seems Eunice did not catch the memo though.
The arena hosts hundreds of live entertainment events each year with some of the world's most famous artists playing at the arena.
The O2 arena roof flying awaypic.twitter.com/e5GPAt30xT— Meena Jutla\u2019s Toyboy (@Meena Jutla\u2019s Toyboy) 1645189746
The arena released a statement saying, "The O2 will sadly remain closed for the rest of the day." Which people also could not help but turn into a joke.
"London's O2 Arena to remain closed Today"\n\nErm, I feel like TODAY is optimistic here hunpic.twitter.com/uyzN3pdRrR— Jack Duncan \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Jack Duncan \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1645195029
Tomorrow's O2 Roof Walk: https://twitter.com/dude2076/status/1494668082480136198\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/1keSBad4Do— Neil MacQuarrie (@Neil MacQuarrie) 1645199820
We are wishing The O2 a speedy recovery.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.