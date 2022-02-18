Storm Eunice has ripped through Northern Europe this past week and social media is stunned at all the damage it's caused. From flooding a ferry in Germany to ripping off the roof of The O2 Arena, people have tried to make light of the serious situation through memes.

On Friday, parts of the O2 arena's roof were blown off by Eunice's high-powered wind gusts, leaving some areas torn to shreds as they hold on for dear life.

With winds hitting up to 80mph, The Metropolitan Police issued a red alert for London and asked residents to stay home if they can.

So what more is there to do at home than making memes?

Given how The O2 looks currently, people couldn't help but compare the torn bits to hysterical things.

Ironically enough, The O2's official Twitter bio says, "Not just a tent." Unfortunately, it seems Eunice did not catch the memo though.

The arena hosts hundreds of live entertainment events each year with some of the world's most famous artists playing at the arena.





The arena released a statement saying, "The O2 will sadly remain closed for the rest of the day." Which people also could not help but turn into a joke.



We are wishing The O2 a speedy recovery.