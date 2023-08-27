Stormy Daniels mocks Donald Trump’s claim that he weighs just 215lbs

Donald Trump’s arrest has been the biggest talking point in the news this past week, and now adult actress Stormy Daniels has had her say.

The former president’s mugshot has become the biggest meme on the internet, and his ‘official’ weight has also raised eyebrows on social media.

Trump’s self-reported weight was recorded at 215 pounds – and Daniels was having none of it.

The adult actress posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, as wrote: “Mmmkay! And I'm 110 lbs and a virgin! I'm not a scale or a doctor but I have spent some time beneath 215 lb men and Tiny was not one of them.”

The former president was booked and released at Fulton County jail on 24 August. He faces 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.

Daniels’ alleged affair with Trump in 2006 also has him facing multiple charges in New York. In April, the Manhattan District Attorney charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records over alleged hush money payments ahead of the 2016 election. He has pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was asked by reporters what he made of the mugshot recently, which has been dubbed Trump’s “blue steel moment” by social media users, and he had a perfect two word retort.

